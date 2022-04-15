Nubia Releases REDMAGIC 7 PRO for International Markets on April 12
The new REDMAGIC 7 PRO is the Pro Vision Gaming smartphone that challenges the limits of gaming smartphones, making it a beast for gaming and entertainment.RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nubia released the international version of the REDMAGIC 7 PRO. For a truly ultra-clear display, the REDMAGIC 7 PRO is the "Pro Vision Gaming'' smartphone that challenges the limits of gaming smartphones, making it a beast for gaming and entertainment.
The REDMAGIC 7 PRO is equipped with Red Core 1, a dedicated gaming chip, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a powerful 960 Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate; nubia's signature ICE 9.0 multi-dimensional cooling system with a built-in turbofan, and a large 5000 mAh dual-cell battery. The global version of the REDMAGIC 7 PRO is available to purchase from April 27, 2022 with an early bird offer from April 22, 2022.
The Pro Vision Gaming device is available in two models: Supernova with 16GB RAM + 512GB memory, symbolizing the radiant star in the dark, exciting players when the RGB lights are on; and Obsidian with 16GB + 256GB memory, inspired by a volcanic glass formed from quickly cooling lava from a volcano that gives a fantastic, magical gloss-like look.
Obsidian includes cool lighting effects featuring the REDMAGIC logo light at the back and RGB breathing lights. The Supernova edition comes with a REDMAGIC logo light and RGB lights within the famed built-in turbofan that can be seen through the transparent back. Both models have 6GB of expandable virtual RAM. As for connectivity and audio quality, the REDMACIC 7 PRO offers Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax 2*2 mimo, a USB type C port, a repositioned 3.5mm audio interface for a more comfortable handheld gaming experience, NFC, and a 7th gen fingerprint sensor with a heart rate detection function.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is manufactured using a 4nm process and integrates the Snapdragon X655G modem. It supports download speeds of up to 10GB through a 5G cellular network and supports up to 3.6GB Wi-Fi speeds through WIFI6 and 6E routers.
Dramatically improved with a 20% increase in CPU and a 30% increase in energy efficiency, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 enables the REDMAGIC 7 PRO to perform faster in artificial intelligence-related tasks, becoming four times faster and 1.7 times more energy efficient. As well, its new AdrenoGPU graphics rendering speed is increased by 30%, and the energy efficiency is increased by 25%.
Pro Vision Gaming for the First Gaming Smartphone with Under-Display Camera
Introduced as the true full-screen experience with an under-display camera (UDC) in a powerful gaming smartphone with an ultra-clear gaming screen on a bright 6.8 inch (17.27cm, 11.6cm) AMOLED display with a Full HD + 1080*2400 screen. REDMAGIC 7 PRO's UDC is set to be the near-perfect screen for entertainment and gaming in 2022. Its design has five full-screen technologies. Firstly, the “Multi-Drive ACE” is an innovative circuit designed to increase light transmissivity of the area above the UDC. As a result, it smooths the transition of the UDC area and other areas of the screen. Next, there are the “Seven Layers of Highly Transparent Materials”, formed by special OLED and high-tech materials making the UDC areas more translucent.
Pro Vision Gaming for a Higher Performance with Red Core 1
The new and independent chip Red Core 1 by nubia is designed to operate mobile gaming functions that aren't directly related to graphics or higher frame rates. The Red Core 1 takes over some of the work from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to enable the gaming smartphone to perform more efficiently. The Red Core 1 can process audio, RGB lighting, and haptic feedback. Thus, enabling the Snapdragon flagship SoC to focus more resources on mobile games, applications, and other operations.
Pro Vision Gaming for an Upgraded ICE 9.0 Multi-dimensional Cooling System
Pro Vision Gaming's new 9.0 cooling system uses the active heat dissipation unit, which is organically combined with passive heat dissipation methods, forming a multi-dimensional heat dissipation system. Then, add the 4124mm² VC heat dissipation plate and the new aviation grade aluminum heat dissipation plate on the back of the phone; the thermal conductivity is increased 100% by 400W/m·K. In addition, a thermally conductive back system and an adjusted air angle ensure more airflow with uniquely designed canyon airways.
Pro Vision Gaming for an Immersive Gaming Experience with an Enhanced Design
The dual shoulder triggers have a 500 Hz touch sampling rate giving them a low touch response of 8ms. For Pro gamers who enjoy playing games like Genshin Impact, League of Legends, Wild Rift, and Fortnite. Tested to withstand more than two million finger presses, the anti-sweat shoulder triggers, are also ergonomically designed to ensure quality and durability.
The REDMAGIC 7 PRO also has a symmetric double X-axis motor for enhanced performance for a stronger vibration and more accurate touch feedback and gaming experience. Also, the new device is certified by the leading industry authority, DTS: X Ultra Surround Sound, because its upgraded Dual Stereo Speakers provide high quality surround sound with double smart PA and higher power stereo speakers.
A visionary contender in the international market, the REDMAGIC 7 PRO has RGB gaming lights for enhanced style with 16.8 million colors, custom light effects, symmetric layout, sound and light synchronization algorithms.
