Competitive Intelligence (CI) Startup Leevr enters NVIDIAs Inception Program to boost its AI capabilities

Paul Sullivan founder of Leevr, an AI based competitive intelligence platform

Leevr, a UK based CI platform currently being developed by digital marketing entrepreneur Paul Sullivan has entered NVIDIAs inception program to boost their AI

I will activate competitive intelligence using AI and NLP so that smaller companies can benefit from reduced software costs and lower manpower costs to manage their customer acquisition strategy” — Paul Sullivan

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London based digital marketing entrepreneur Paul Sullivan has signed up for the NVIDIA inception program as he looks to add speed to the market for his new competitive intelligence platform Leevr.

With over 15 years of experience in marketing sales and product management working with and alongside software and technology companies, Paul is now launching his own platform to solve what he feels is a gap in the market.

When we spoke to Paul he said “competitive intelligence is one of the fastest-growing and interesting spaces, however, this wasn’t the reason I pulled the lever on this business idea, it’s one of many I’ve had historically, but this time it feels right. I have 15 years of experience in the agency and consulting space and one of the key initiatives agencies, consultants and consultancies have are that they have to onboard clients month on month and CI is key to building strategy. But that isn’t all, CI is used to build a go-to-market strategy for a range of SaaS-based solutions amongst other B2B industries and so Leevr has applications in a big way across the globe, this is what is super exciting about this platform.”

When further discussing Leevr with Paul we wanted to know why he was so excited about the NVIDIA association with his platform. It was refreshing to hear him talk about his business strategy and why speed is of the utmost importance in this play.

He says “It’s taken me a long time to get the emotional maturity to come away from my main business and commit to this startup. I’ve taken 24 years of business and management experience and honed that into the person I am today. The key for any SaaS platform is speed to market and knowing how to move fast and for the right reasons. I believe in agile development and building low-code options upfront, then using income and investment to build out your proprietary technology further down the line. In fact, there are clients of my agency business that will play a big part in the way Leevr will talk to other technologies and so speaking to NVIDIA and their inception team was another way of sticking to this methodology.

When NVIDIA opened up their software, AI models and training to our team, I immediately saw the benefits of not only having trustworthy technology ingrained into our systems, but the support of their dev team and the wider network, it’s a win-win for us. This keeps speed and great technology at the core of Leevr’s product.

What is really surprising for our team is that I solved a problem without investigating the opportunity in the market beforehand. It was after I committed to building Leevr that the research began into the market opportunity that I realised there is not only a demand for a product like this, the projections for this vertical are crazy. COVID really drove the need for CI to move the dial for mainly enterprise organisations, but with Leevr and AI, I intend to open up CI for the small to mid-market companies so they too can start to pull the lever and move the dial in the right way ”

For those that know little about the competitive intelligence space, it's a growing market, a recent report from Fortune Business Insights shows the projected CAGR to be 10.3% avg per year into 2026, whilst Statista offers a bigger market insight The global business intelligence software market is $12,698 billion in revenue, predicted to be $18,040 billion in revenue by 2025.

Overall it’s exciting times for this tiny startup, but with a $3 billion market opportunity ahead of it, it's a good time to begin a journey.

Leevr is currently looking for early-stage investors and would love to talk to like-minded individuals keen on a growing vertical. Please reach out to Paul and the team directly via the website.