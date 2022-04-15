London based Digital BIAS win Best SaaS Marketing Agency - UK at the Corporate Vision 2022 MarTech Awards

Paul Sullivan MD, Digital BIAS, London based SaaS Marketing Agency Fawn Hudgens, Chief Storyteller, Digital BIAS, London based SaaS Marketing Agency Carlos Fitzpatrick, Head of Media Buying, Digital BIAS, London based SaaS Marketing Agency

Paul Sullivan, Managing Director is proud of his team's achievement in the 2022 CV MarTech Awards and looks forward to helping more SaaS companies to win

At Digital BIAS we embrace the latest technologies to keep automation and customer experience at the heart of everything we do, my team and I use our entrepreneurial talents to deliver results” — Paul Sullivan

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Sullivan, founder and Managing Director at London based SaaS marketing agency Digital BIAS congratulated his team for their contribution to the fantastic work and results that the agency achieves for its global client base.

Winners of Best SaaS Marketing Agency - UK, at this year's Corporate Vision MarTech Awards, this small and agile agency seems to go from strength to strength on a yearly basis.

A leading HubSpot partner agency, their small team has achieved big results winning nine awards in the past five years and yet they have two more on the way, both further awards for their work in SaaS and technology.

The leadership team comprises Paul himself, who prides himself on being the driving force behind BIAS’ early growth, Fawn Hudgens the Chief Storyteller who is an expert in all things retail and fintech and Carlos Fitzpatrick Head of Media who has deep experience in media buying from his WPP agency days.

When you meet Fawn, you can’t but help to be drawn to her gentle and easy-going nature, her deep understanding of what tech companies need to tell not only their brand story but to communicate their value through the written word. The ex Global VP of Content at leading Fintech brand Money2020 and prior Head of Content at The World Retail Congress, you could be forgiven to believe that Fawn is simply an events marketer but talking to her you start to understand so much more.

Fawn majored in international relations and slightly regrets not following her heart into the political realm but feels that the work she does at BIAS gives her a rewarding mixed bag of deliverables on a daily basis.

Carlos is a mature member of the team, very knowledgeable on media buying and has developed an AI-backed algorithm that helps this small agency provide big results in paid media across the range of digital channels. Pragmatic, friendly and like the rest of the team, a new parent. His passion is to get not only big results but to reduce fees for businesses allowing them better use of their budget. He said, “The algorithm allows us to be tech-based and not people based like the bigger ad agencies, this also means we can pass on those savings to the client and cap the fees beyond spends of £100,000 per month.”

It’s this focus on being entrepreneurial agile and yet highly responsive that aligns the team across their values and business practices.

And to further talk about the use of AI in this firm, we come back to Paul who is in the early stages of developing a competitive intelligence platform called Leevr. Leevr by Paul’s explanation activates competitive intelligence across sales and marketing by using AI to speed up the decision making process and accelerating the use of the data to gain market share.

The idea behind the platform was to solve onboarding for the agency and speed up time to value for their client base. However, once the team started mapping the process out they realised there was a bigger market opportunity and are now in the early stages of fundraising to develop the project.

Paul said, “we are super early, but we are constantly pulling the right levers to move the dial and have just been accepted into NVIDIA’s inception program that will supply the code and AI models that we need to succeed.”

Not hard to see why this small team deliver amazing results and collects the rewards. To find out more about Digital BIAS for your saas team visit them at www.biasdigital.com and if you would like to know more about their competitive intelligence platform visit www.leevr.co.