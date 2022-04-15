Global Cyber Security Specialist, Toshio Nawa, Joins WARPSPACE to Enhance Countermeasures Against Cyber Attacks
A world-class cyber security specialist, Mr. Toshio Nawa, as Chief Cybersecurity Counsel to enhance countermeasures against cyber threats.TSUKUBA CITY, IBARAKI, JAPAN, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WARPSPACE, which aims to realize optical communication services in space using small satellites, appointed a world-class cyber security specialist, Mr. Toshio Nawa, as Chief Cybersecurity Counsel to enhance countermeasures against cyber threats.
In recent years, cyberattacks have been occurring in various forms against government agencies and companies around the world, making it necessary for them to take proactive measures against these threats to ensure maximum protection of our systems and information. The same rules apply to the space industry, where radio frequency interference and jamming of satellites and ground stations, as well as attacks on communications equipment on ground systems, have recently occurred.
In this environment, cybersecurity requirements for infrastructure providers continue to rise.
“In our world, rapid digitization and the expansion of two-way information and communications are accelerating. In this process, the dependence on 'space infrastructure' is increasing, and in particular, the space information and communication infrastructure is becoming a lifeline.”, says Mr. Nawa.
“WarpHub InterSat”, the optical inter-satellite link network service in space that WARPSPACE is currently building, will be an infrastructure service that will transmit customers' earth observation data to the ground network using an optical inter-satellite link.
Satoru Tsunemachi, CEO of WARPSPACE says, “The ideal infrastructure service is one that is always functioning, even if you are not aware of it. Unfortunately, however, there have been many incidents recently in which critical infrastructure has been threatened by human hands. Threats to telecommunications and the Internet are a daily occurrence.”
Therefore, it is necessary to fully meet global cyber security standard requirements.
Mr. Nawa is a specialist in cyber security, having overseen cyber security in the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and later working at the forefront of the field for prominent consulting firms and other companies around the world. By bringing in Mr. Nawa as Chief Cybersecurity Counsel and gaining an access to his knowledge, we will strengthen “WarpHub InterSat” so that it will have sufficient performance in cybersecurity as a world-class infrastructure service.
“Cyber threats are becoming more serious to the point of disrupting critical infrastructure services and affecting space infrastructure as well. Such cyber threats, however, can be controlled at a high level by maintaining adaptation efforts to cyber risks identified through sustained situational awareness. Organizations currently suffering from cyber-attacks have failed in this effort. It is with this mindset that I can help them build and maintain the posture and capabilities to protect the "near-term lifeline" that WARPSPACE is working on from cyber threats.”
Satoru comments, “WarpHub InterSat will be well prepared for such risks and will be able to provide a stable supply of services in these times” with Mr. Nawa joining the team.
【Toshio Nawa】
After engaged in CIC (Combat Information Center) operations for a destroyer in the Maritime Self-Defense Force, he became a program executive in the Air Self-Defense Force. He was in charge of credibility encryption/communication operations, communication coordinator between the U.S. Air Force in Japan, and security operations such as air defense command systems. Then, he joined the Cyber Defense Institute after the JPCERT Coordination Center. He provides support services as a domestic leader in CSIRT development and cyber exercises utilizing his experience and achievements in incident handling. Currently strengthening his cyber intelligence and active defense activities.
【WARPSPACE Inc.】
Established in 2016. Including its predecessor, the University Satellite Project, it has launched three communication satellites to date. With our high level of expertise in space and satellites, partnerships with JAXA and other research institutions, and the abundant experimental and testing facilities owned by Tsukuba Science City, we are aiming to realize the world's first private inter-satellite optical communication network "WarpHub InterSat".
