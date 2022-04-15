Jimmy Hall's April 16 Show to Celebrate Decatur, AL Music Heritage
Leigh Ellen Sandlin Cauthen, daughter of the late Johnny Sandlin, is photographed with Grammy award winner Jimmy Hall
Area Arts, Decatur Music Heritage and New Downtown Music Mural Bolstered on Easter Weekend!
Jimmy Hall's historic recording work with Dad makes him a perfect headliner for Dad's birthday on Easter weekend. It helps raise funds for the new arts mural being painted at 217 East Moulton Street.”DECATUR, AL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Downtown beautification, renewal, and fresh arts news for the community will surround 2021 Grammy Award winner and Alabama & Georgia Music Hall of Famer Jimmy Hall's Easter weekend concert on Saturday, April 16 (7pm) at the Princess Theatre in Decatur, AL. Melody Trucks, daughter of legendary Allman Brothers Band member, Butch Trucks, will add more Southern rock royalty magic to the stage by opening the show. The event will also commemorate the birthday (April 16) of Decatur famous son, Johnny Sandlin, the nationally-acclaimed music producer and founder of Duck Tape Studios. Sandlin’s grandchildren Gray Cauthen and Ella Cauthen Tidwell (Ella and Gray) along with Tim Tucker and Zach Graham will also join the opening performances ahead of Jimmy Hall’s concert.
— Leigh Ellen Sandlin Cauthen
Leigh Ellen Sandlin Cauthen, daughter of Johnny Sandlin, stated: "Having Jimmy Hall help us celebrate Easter weekend Saturday night on Dad’s birthday makes joyous sense. His historic recording work with Dad makes him the perfect headliner in helping us raise funds for the new downtown arts mural being painted at 217 East Moulton Street. The mural will depict so many of the legendary musicians, like Jimmy, that worked with Dad at Duck Tape Studios and helped cement Decatur's role in music history. The extra treat of Melody Trucks and members of the Sandlin family, Zach and others joining in to open the event is special and underscores not only Dad's work with the Allman Bros. Band but also Jimmy's long association with that huge music legacy."
Along with the concert, the Sandlin family is also happy to announce the creation of a new music foundation, The Johnny Sandlin Foundation for Music and the Arts, with a mission dedicated to continuing preservation of Decatur's music heritage while nurturing current-day opportunities through music and community arts enrichment for Decatur and Tennessee River Valley, north Alabama.
Headliner Jimmy Hall said,"I am excited to be coming back to Decatur and the TN River valley.
Hoping families will plan to join us for an uplifting night ahead of their Sunday Easter plans. My family is coming in for it, and I can tell you it's going to be all about rebirth, renewal and the great joy of just being able to gather together again! We'll be playing plenty of the classics including work I did with Johnny Sandlin for the Rendezvous With the Blues album, but I am equally excited to get the audience's reaction on some of my brand new material from the upcoming album. Being there to perform on Johnny’s actual birthday (April 16) really brings it all home, Big Time!!”
Concert tickets are available online at: https://bit.ly/JimmyHallDecatur and at www.princesstheatre.org. Funds generated from ticket sales will go to support the new music mural in downtown Decatur.
To find out more about Jimmy Hall, visit www.jimmyhall.com.
Daron Harris
DK Harris Public Relations
+1 256-592-9153
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
JIMMY HALL (and Melody Trucks) in Decatur, AL at the Princess Theatre, April 16, 2022