Next Generation Divorce Raises Awareness for Collaborative Practice
Next Generation Divorce, along with the International Association of Collaborative Professionals, is participating in World Creativity and Innovation Week.TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Generation Divorce, along with the International Association of Collaborative Professionals, is participating in World Creativity and Innovation Week on Wednesday, April 20, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm EST. Next Generation Divorce will invite area Collaborative Professionals and community leaders to learn about how the Collaborative Process, including Collaborative Divorce, can facilitate the resolution of conflicts of any kind.
World Creativity and Innovation Week (WCIW), a United Nations observed event, is celebrated between April 15, the birthday of Leonardo Da Vinci, and April 21, World Creativity and Innovation Day - a United Nations International Day of Observance focused on using creativity and innovation to achieve the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The theme of World Creativity and Innovation's Week & Day in 2022 is Collaboration.
Coinciding with this event, Next Generation Divorce (NGD) received a proclamation for WCIW, an initiative headed up by Co-Chairs, Matthew E. Thatcher, Esq. and Stacey Hudon, Esq. The collective goal of this proclamation is to raise awareness about the power of Collaborative Divorce and Collaborative Process for all conflicts.
Jim Friedman, the Chief Steward of the World Creativity & Innovation Week event, will address attendees virtually on how creativity and collaboration work together to solve problems.
Best Selling Author and Award-Winning Family Law Attorney, Joryn Jenkins, a Collaborative Professional, will present how collaborative divorce, as well as six other courtless process options, works. With divorce being a constant in our society, Joryn Jenkins is taking this opportunity to not only encourage people to use the right process, but also to offer a sense of safety and security to the many who are too frightened to proceed.
Event Details
Brio Italian Grille
International Plaza - 2223 N. West Shore Blvd
Tampa FL 33607
About (NGD) Next Generation Divorce:
Serving Tampa Bay, our group of collaborative divorce professionals helps resolve divorce through a non-litigated, peaceful & respectful team-based approach. Collaborative divorce professionals seek mutually beneficial results with you, your spouse, & children in mind. Next Generation Divorce will help you learn about collaborative divorce, understand its benefits for you and your family, and connect you with collaborative divorce professionals who can answer your questions and facilitate a collaborative divorce.
For more information - www.nextgenerationdivorce.com/celebration-of-collaboration
Tony Cutillo
Rize and React Media
+1 215-251-9916
email us here