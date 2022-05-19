Gen Z Author Mercedes Hubert Takes Us on a Journey of Self-Discovery in Her New Book
EINPresswire.com/ -- First-time Generation Z Author Mercedes Hubert has released the widely anticipated, “Mystery of the Vamours: New Beginning,” to take the reader on a wild ride within a world of magical realism. From secret revelations to unmatched suspense, Mercedes keeps everyone guessing until the very end.
The story settles around the life of a sixteen-year-old girl, Anya Marie Harris, who begins to experience some strange phenomenon when she seeks out her birth parents. It is the act of Anya seeking out her birth parents that thrust her into a world of demons and monsters where danger and betrayal are commonplace. She begins to learn that the world she once knew no longer exists and she needs to find her way in a new world with new rules.
While her whole world is turned upside down during this journey and she is forced to come to terms with not knowing who she is, Anya is also tasked with the responsibility of saving not only herself but her family as well. What if your whole life was a lie? Go on an adventure of a lifetime while Anya discovers who she truly is while trying to save her family and herself.
Magical realism is one of the most unique literary movements of the last century. While most commonly associated with Latin American authors, writers from all over the world have made big contributions to the genre. Mercedes Hubert, at a very young age, is one of them. Her main focus was to communicate to the reader effortlessly through the self-discovery process while introducing acceptance and understanding of who we find ourselves to be at the end of the journey.
Meet Mercedes Hubert
Mercedes Hubert is deeply entrenched in the Gen Z Demographic, using new ideas and creative concepts for her writing. Her concentration in the Magical Realism realm makes it a lot easier for readers to get invested in complex situations throughout her writings.
She has been married to her husband, who continues to support her passion for writing, since 2018. While she does not have any children of her own, she does have two wonderful stepchildren who fuel her desire to capture her stories. She is an animal lover who has a senior Chihuahua Rex, and a new Bengal kitty Luna that help to motivate her each day. Mercedes' education consists of a B.S. Degree in Criminal Justice with an honor designation of magna cum laude. She enjoys going to the zoo or getting away to game/anime conventions when she has free time.
