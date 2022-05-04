Telegenisys Announces 2022 Video Analytics services brochure
Telegenisys Publishes Video Analytics BrochureFAIRFIELD, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telegenisys announced its 2022 Video Analytics Services Brochure. Telegenisys teams have been training AI and software video analytics output to improve accuracy over a decade. When it's critical to get accurate data, our team’s human review gets results near 100%.
Video analytics has become an important part of many businesses and organizations, and to ensure that their clients receive the best quality service, Telegenisys has released its 2022 video analytics services brochure.
Video analytics can provide organizations with valuable insights about people and behaviors at different places, objects, and incidents occurring near them [in context]. Organizations are using video analytics to enhance their knowledge of audiences, optimize operations, enhance processes, improve safety and security for people working in niche environments.
The brochure discusses Video analytics services provided by Telegenisys. It starts with defining what is video analytics and what Video Analytics means for business operations. It then highlights Video analytics services and Video analytics solutions that Telegenisys offers to its clients. Video Analytics benefits for various industry sectors such as retail, banking, education, healthcare, and others are also discussed.
"Telegenisys believes that Video Analytics is set to play an important role in the future of businesses by helping organizations to gain better information. Our review teams help video analytics become more accurate and provide consistent data. Telegenisys is seeing remarkable growth in this group which doubled its team size in 2021." said Henry Cobb, VP at Telegenisys. Telegenisys provides video review teams to help video analytics software recognize features by providing seeding data for software.
"We are driven by the goal to provide our clients with accurate video analytics services. Video analytics has become an important part of many businesses and organizations, and we believe that Video Analytics will bring great benefits across a wide range of industry sectors," concluded Henry Cobb.
The video analytics services brochure also points out how Telegenisys ensures the accuracy and quality of Video Analytics services. Video analytics solutions that are offered by Telegenisys are designed to ensure that Video Analytics is implemented cost-effectively. The company also ensures the quality of Video Analytics services by using experienced professionals with extensive knowledge and expertise of different video analytics technologies, captured data management tools, and captured data processing systems.
"We have more than 10 years of Video Analytics experience and a team of Video Analytics professionals who have a deep understanding of Video Analytics projects. Video analytics provides organizations with valuable insights about people and behavior near surveillance cameras, detects incidents, reduces costs, enhances processes, improves safety in niche environments," said Rakesh Medhekar, Director of operations at Telegenisys.
In conclusion, the brochure points out various points related to the performance measurement and experience of its team of Video analytics professionals.
The brochure is available to download from the company website URL: https://www.telegenisys.com/services/video-analytics/
About Telegenisys
Telegenisys Inc. is a business process outsourcing company located in Delaware, Fairfield, California. that specializes in Video Analytics. The company consists of a team of Video analytics and Video surveillance experts to meet the ever-growing needs of the Video Analytics and Video Surveillance market and help organizations extract value from captured data. The company operates on two continents with a second office in Pune, India. The company is composed of a variety of medical personnel and data scientists. Telegenisys excels at providing business process outsourcing of data entry services. Telegenisys has been awarded contracts across various fields including medical case management documents, a reduction from graphic sources such as GIS mapping; even support functions that can help clients meet goals more efficiently than ever before. Telegenisys provides data entry services, capture, and other business process outsourcing to meet the precise requirements of clients' organizations.
Mark Merani
Telegenisys Inc.
+1 844-903-0777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn