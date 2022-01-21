Telegenisys releases 2022 Business Process Offshoring Data Entry Teams Brochure
Telegenisys announces 2022 Business Process Offshoring Data Entry Teams brochureFAIRFIELD, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telegenisys is excited to announce the release of its 2022 Business Process Offshoring Data Entry Teams brochure. The company has been providing data entry services to businesses for over a decade, and has seen first-hand how outsourcing can help organizations achieve their goals. In times of uncertainty, it's more important than ever for companies to get their data entry right.
Telegenisys sees the outsourcing industry in a particularly positive light at this time, with many companies seeking to focus on areas they do best while outsourcing non-core processes and functions that can be performed by specialists at lower costs elsewhere. Data entry is one of these critical capabilities – not only does it require speed and accuracy, but it also requires a deep understanding of the data to be entered.
The COVID19 pandemic has led to many innovations in team coordination and process management, which Telegenisys is keen to share with its clients. The company's offshore data entry teams are well-equipped to handle any task, from simple data entry to complex processes that require a high degree of coordination.
The brochure starts with the overview of developing trends during the COVID-19 pandemic and global service delivery to leverage digital transformation. It also provides an overview of how the global service delivery model fits with emerging trends in outsourcing.
The brochure also describes the global shared services framework and it's strategies that lead to increase in productivity and reduce cost, how outsourcing data entry works for core business functions to gain competitive advantage.
It also covers various offshore data entry aspects such as capabilities, process management, project management, quality and security.
Overall, the brochure is an essential read for any business looking to outsource their data entry in order to maximize efficiency and reduce costs.
"We are excited to have released our 2022 Business Process Offshoring Data Entry Teams brochure. This is the first step in a series of initiatives designed to help businesses understand what outsourcing can do for them and how they might be able to benefit from it", said Rakesh Medhekar, director of operations at Telegenisys Inc.
Telegenisys is well-positioned to help businesses succeed in the years ahead. With more than two decades of experience in data entry and process management, the company is equipped to handle any task that comes its way. The copy of the :2022 Business Process Offshoring Data Entry Teams" brochure can be requested here: https://www.telegenisys.com/press-releases/telegenisys-releases-2022-business-process-offshoring-data-entry-teams-brochure/
About Telegenisys
Telegenisys Inc. is a Delaware company with primary offices in Fairfield, California. The company operates on two continents with a second office in Pune, India. This company has worked with medical records for over 15 years and works on over 2 Million medical record pages per year. The company is composed of a variety of medical personnel and data scientists. Telegenisys excels at providing business process outsourcing of data entry services. Its formula for success includes a careful weaving of diverse projects and complete physical, electronic security from the start to ensure client's information is secure throughout its process with Telegenisys. Telegenisys has been awarded contracts across various fields including medical case management documents , reduction from graphic sources such as GIS mapping; even support functions which can help clients meet goals more efficiently than ever before. Telegenisys provides data entry services, capture and other business process outsourcing to meet the precise requirements of clients' organizations.
