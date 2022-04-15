More about GBI Seeks Information on Grantville Triple Homicide

Grantville, GA (April 14, 2022) – The GBI, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Grantville Police Department, Coweta County Sheriff's Office, and other federal, state, and local agencies continue to seek information on a triple homicide that happened Friday, April 8, 2022, in Grantville. At 8:08 pm, the Grantville Police Department responded to a 911 call from Coweta County Coroner Tommy Richard Hawk, Jr. at the Lock Stock and Barrel Shooting Range. Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., Evelyn Hawk, both 75, and their grandson, Alexander Luke Hawk, 17, were found shot to death inside of the family business.

The individual(s) responsible for shooting and killing the Hawk family left the shooting range with a cache of firearms. GBI crime scene specialists spent days documenting, collecting, and preserving evidence. They collected physical evidence from the scene and turned it over to the GBI and ATF crime labs for expedited analysis.

Agents and investigators have spent numerous hours following up on many tips received from the GBI and ATF tip lines. Anyone who visited the Lock Stock and Barrel Shooting Range or saw anything along Bohannon Road on Friday, April 8, 2022, is asked to call the GBI Tip Line at 1 800-597 TIPS (8477), Region 2 (Columbus) Office at (706) 565-7888, or the ATF Tip Line at 1 800-ATF-TIPS (283-8477) to assist law enforcement.

Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. There is a $25,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing the Hawk family.