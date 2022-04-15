Submit Release
The LA Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Opposite/Opposites: How to Stay Together When You Are so Different

Opposite Attracts! Building Trust and Cooperation in a Relationship

“Sometimes we create our own frustrations, like some frustrations we face unexpectedly in various places such as home, school, at work.”—”
— Mike Manzolini and Sun Yong Kim- Manzolini.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Melissa Lewis will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Opposite/Opposites: How to Stay Together When You Are so Different. A reality checkbook for couples who are in romantic relationships, friendship, and others. The number one main character in all of these is attitude. The couple authors share their personal experience as a young retired couple and how they handle daily frustrations using good communication and understanding the behavior of one another and listening to their side, and vice versa. Having long years of relationship you can master the behavior and attitude of your partner and how she or he will feel free and happy.

Its ultimate goal is not to misunderstand each other and avoid fighting and at the same time appreciate the memories you created. In accepting the similarities and differences you have for each other, you should manage safely and healthily. Mike and Sun Yong grew up in different cultures, backgrounds, and religions. Both of them struggle with different kinds of issues in life before they stay together and develop feelings. Being open-minded, compromising, and finding comfort. In eleven years, the two of them form a marriage relationship. They are opening an Adult Care Center for seniors to provide them with
restorative Therapy.

Opposite/Opposites: How to Stay Together When You Are so Different
Written by: Mike Manzolini and Sun Yong Kim-Manzolini
Kindle |

Book copies are available at Amazon, and other online book resellers.

