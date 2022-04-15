Author Shares Emerging Story of Her Life About Hearing Disabilities

“This is why it is very important not to label or stereotype an individual based on a disability. One can achieve and accomplish almost anything with hard work, family support, and optimal support.” — Melissa Lewis.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Melissa Lewis will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Emerging Wings: Becoming Myself: A Bridge between the Hearing and Deaf Communities. The book was an emerging story about the author’s encounters when she was born deaf. Having a disability at such a young age will be struggling and impactful by the decisions made by her family and how she will grow and develop. The scenario may be genetic if the parents are deaf, then it is likely that infants will be immersed within the deaf ways and community where silence is cherished and difficult sometimes. Sign language is used as the center communication mode. Oral education is one of the techniques needed to be learned by both the child and the parents.

By building confidence and learning to be brave about your disabilities you can spread that wings by making your own decisions about what road your life will take by choosing the communication mode and affinity to a community or individuality. Hearing loss can be a blessing and a curse for someone’s life path.

The author contemplates, “I dream that one day, the communities can come together without the need of either community to act, meaning the hearing community does not have to be informed and educated about the deaf culture and the deaf community does not have to request accommodations in advance. Until then, I will continue to be a communication and advocacy bridge between the hearing and deaf communities. I will also continue to focus on myself and on becoming the person I am meant to be, not defined by either community. Life will continue to be a learning journey for me.”

