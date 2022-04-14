The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Boh!

The Father During the Childhood Development

“The quality of a father can be seen in the goals, dreams, and aspirations he sets not only for himself but for his family.”—” — Reed Markham.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA — Author Emanuel Israel Negron will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book title, Boh! The main scene of the story focuses on the bedtime of the child. The book is the story of a dad who tries anything for his son and likes his companionship but has difficulty putting him to sleep. On rescue, the mother comes up and lets the father witness how he can ease the sleepy mind of the child, and that is by telling him a bedtime story.

An astonishing and uplifting book that is the perfect choice for your child that needs to hear a bedtime story.

Emanuel Israel Negron originated from Puerto Rico by birth and was raised in the Bronx. He served in the New York Army National Guard and loves his city. He loves his faith in his God and quoted that “traveling the world and inspiring others through his actions is everything.” Mr. Negron is a family man and adores his son.

Boh!

Written by: Emanuel Israel Negron

