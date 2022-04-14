Governor Ron DeSantis Makes Seven Judicial Appointments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis appoints seven judges across the state, one to the First Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Broward County Court, and two to the Palm Beach County Court.

Judge Amy Brodersen, of Pensacola, to serve as Judge on the First Judicial Circuit Court

Brodersen has served as a Judge on the Escambia County Court since her appointment by Governor Scott in 2016. Previously, she served as an Assistant City Attorney for the Pensacola Police Department and an Assistant State Attorney for seven years in the First Judicial Circuit. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Alabama and her law degree from Florida Coastal. Brodersen fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Thomas V. Dannheisser.

Judge James Moody, III, of Plant City, to serve as Judge on the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court

Moody has served as a Judge on the Hillsborough County Court since his appointment by Governor DeSantis in 2020. Previously, he served as an Attorney at Jayson Farthing Skafidas & Wright, P.A. for ten years. He received both his bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Florida. Moody fills the judicial vacancy created by the passing of Judge Carl C. Hinson.

Darren Shull, of Tequesta, to serve as Judge on the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court

Shull has served as a Partner and Director for the Law Offices of Darren D. Shull, P.A. since 2006. Previously, he served in the United States Marine Corps for six years. He received his bachelor’s degree from Flagler College and his law degree from St. Thomas University. Shull fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Joseph Marx.

Francis Viamontes, of Plantation, to serve as Judge on the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court

Viamontes has served as an Assistant United States Attorney and Chief of the Narcotics and Violent Crimes Section for the Southern District of Florida since 2011. Previously, she served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit. She received her bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Miami. Viamontes fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Mily Rodriguez Powell.

Catalina Avalos, of Pembroke Pines, to serve as Judge on the Broward County Court

Avalos has served as a Director at Tripp Scott, P.A. since 2009. Previously, she served as Judge on the Broward County Court for four years. She received her bachelor’s degree from Florida International University and her law degree from Nova Southeastern University. Avalos fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Natasha DePrimo.

Lauren Burke, of Delray Beach, to serve as Judge on the Palm Beach County Court

Burke has served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit since 2005. She received her bachelor’s degree from Boston College and her law degree from Florida State University. Burke fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mark T. Eissey.

James Sherman, of Royal Palm Beach, to serve as Judge on the Palm Beach County Court

Sherman has served as a Senior Attorney for the South Florida Water Management District since 2018. Previously, he served as an Attorney at the Law Offices of Richard A. Sherman, P.A. for over ten years. He received his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his law degree from the University of Miami. Sherman fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Leonard Hanser.

