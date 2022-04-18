Submit Release
Access Patrol Services Provides Spanish-Speaking Security Guards

Bilingual security guards are necessary when patrolling sites with primarily Spanish-speaking individuals.

Bilingual guards are typically hired to provide security services for stores, shopping centers, festivals, government and commercial buildings and medical centers. In addition to providing basic guard services.

Security guards need to be able to communicate effectively. In many cases, that means talking with individuals in Spanish.

We've found our bilingual guards convey a high level of trust and those speaking primarily Spanish who need assistance are more comfortable discussing their issues to guards in their native tongue.”
— Fahim Abid, APS security director
CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Patrol Services (APS), a security guard company serving California and Arizona, provides bilingual, Spanish-speaking security guards to businesses, events, shopping centers, medical facilities, schools and government entities.

"Security guards need to be able to communicate effectively. In many cases, that means talking with individuals in English or Spanish," says Fahim Abid, APS security director. "We've found that our bilingual guards convey a high level of trust. Those speaking primarily Spanish who need assistance are more comfortable discussing their issues to guards in their native tongue."

Bilingual guards are typically hired to provide security services for stores, shopping centers, festivals, government and commercial buildings and medical centers. In addition to providing basic guard services, they patrol parking lots, in and around buildings and check in visitors at entrances. APS guards take the lead when an emergency occurs and evacuations are necessary.

"Wherever there is a large Spanish-speaking population, we typically receive client requests for bilingual guards," says Abid. "It's an important service to provide to our clients."

For more about bilingual security guards in California and Arizona, contact Access Patrol Services at 866-770-0004 or click on https://accesspatrolservice.com, (Spanish: 866-964-1054, https://seguridadaps.com).

About Access Patrol Services
Whether security is needed at an event, retail outlet, warehouse, commercial office building, medical facility or any number of other locations, Access Patrol Services uniformed security guards are on the job to keep people and places safe, to spot and respond to inappropriate behavior and provide assistance in case of emergency. Serving clients in California and Arizona, Access Patrol Services staff works with clients to analyze a location's security issues. Staff then develops a custom plan to fit the client's security needs. Our uniformed security guards are trained and licensed to deter crime, diffuse volatile situations, take the lead during emergencies, conduct security screenings, enforce rules and control access. 866-770-0004, https://accesspatrolservice.com, (Spanish: 866-964-1054, https://seguridadaps.com)

