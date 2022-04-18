Access Patrol Services Provides Spanish-Speaking Security Guards

Bilingual guards are typically hired to provide security services for stores, shopping centers, festivals, government and commercial buildings and medical centers. In addition to providing basic guard services.

Security guards need to be able to communicate effectively. In many cases, that means talking with individuals in Spanish.

We've found our bilingual guards convey a high level of trust and those speaking primarily Spanish who need assistance are more comfortable discussing their issues to guards in their native tongue.” — Fahim Abid, APS security director