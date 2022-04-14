Submit Release
Second round of reentry services funding

Request for Proposal: seeking applications for the second round of funding to provide reentry services

The Department of Commerce implemented the Reentry Grant Program to support community-based programs that provide reentry services for formerly incarcerated persons and facilitate successful transitions to the community.

A Request for Proposal (RFP) has been issued asking for applications from organizations interested in participating in the second round of funding for the program through the state fiscal year 2023.

Eligibility

This RFP is an open, competitive process that encourages participation from both small and large community organizations.

At least 30% of the funding for the Reentry Grant Program is designated for programs delivering services in Washington’s rural counties.

Grant awards may be used for:

  • Housing
  • Case management and navigators
  • Employment services
  • Family reunification
  • Legal services to respond to collateral impacts on reentry

Current grantees will be eligible to compete in the second round of grants but are not guaranteed additional funding. The first round of contracts under the program will expire on June 30, 2022.  

Deadlines

  • Letters of intent due: May 9, 2022
  • Proposals due: May 16, 2022
  • Funding period: July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023

Second round of reentry services funding

