2022-04-14 14:56:14.607 Scratchers Players Split $100,000 Top Prize

2022-04-14 14:56:14.607

Two Missouri Lottery players claimed a $100,000 top prize on a “$500 Frenzy” Scratchers ticket in the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on April 5.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K, 1750 O’Fallon Road, in St. Charles.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in St. Charles County won more than $68.7 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $6 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $18.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed in St. Charles County, visit MOLottery.com.