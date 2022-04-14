Retailer Vegan Fine Body in Boca Raton, FL Stocks Vegan Hybrid Brand, Mettalusso, With Products for Both People + Pets
Pet owners expect their pet to get the same quality in products as they use for themselves. The love between people and pets is very real and Vegan Fine Body offers a special shopping opportunity.”HENDERSON, NEVADA, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This new brick and mortar retailer product offering marks a unique merchandising concept showcasing Mettalusso, the world’s first vegan brand with harmonized packaging and messaging offering product collections for both people and pets. Product collections span the categories of makeup, skincare and pet grooming products.
— Christine C. Oddo
Retailer Vegan Fine Body is the first store to feature and merchandise all three Mettalusso collections in a single shopping environment.
Sara Sherbondy, Head of Operations, Vegan Fine Body says: “Vegan Fine Body is a total destination for high quality products and services that represent the vegan lifestyle. We are so excited about partnering with Mettalusso and how this brand has modernized the image and performance of vegan products in the categories of makeup, skincare and pet grooming products.”
Founded by celebrity product designer, Christine C. Oddo, Mettalusso has a fresh positioning on vegan products. Styled with glossy packaging and reusable outer foil bags, the formulations offer high performance and high quality across all product categories.
Christine C. Oddo, Founder of Mettalusso: “Pet owners expect their pet to receive the same quality in products as they use for themselves. The love between people and pets is very real and this is the inspiration behind Mettalusso’s unique offering. It’s amazing to collab with a retailer like Vegan Fine Body that has created such a special shopping opportunity.”
Mettalusso® is the world’s first glam vegan brand with collections featuring makeup, skincare and pet grooming products. It is the first brand to harmonize packaging and messaging across the collections of people and pet products. Metta means Love and Lusso means Luxury. Featuring original entertainment in METTALUSSO MOMENTS™ and the original content series, Mettie + Lunah's Forever Journey©.
Christine C. Oddo celebrity product developer and founder of Mettalusso