Vegan Pet and Home Conditioner MORE Marigold Spray New Crossover Product Launched By Mettalusso.

Mettalusso Founder Christine C. Oddo Mettalusso is the world's first glam vegan brand with product collections for both people and pets. MORE Marigold Vegan Spray Conditioner For Pets and Home by Mettalusso

Love between people and pets is very real says Mettalusso. MORE Marigold Spray is a harmonized product to treat pets’ skin, fur and refreshes the home.

The love between people and pets is very real and the inspiration behind Mettalusso as the world’s first ever vegan brand with product collections for both people and pets.” — Christine C. Oddo

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mettalusso announces the launch of MORE Marigold Vegan Pet and Home Treatment product. The pH level and conditioning ingredients are designed to nurture pets irritated skin and soothe dry tangled hair. The lightweight botanical non-aerosol scented spray captures odors around the home and car to refresh targeted zones.The vegan formula features Marigold (calendula) and Aloe because they are so effective are known for their naturally derived anti-microbial effects and healing properties. Marigold is a widely accepted natural treatment for pets. and features an uplifting natural scent that gently refreshes with its botanical and herb extracts.Multi-Functions to Uplift Home and Auto Environments and Cares For Your Pet.MORE MARIGOLD is used for:*Conditioning Your Pets Hair + Skin, calms irritated skin and tangled hair*Revive Smelly Pet Zones*Home Air Refresh*Car Revitalizer*Multi-Functional for Pets + HomeAll Natural Scent and Ingredients. Non-aerosol botanical formula creates an amazing subtle and effective rejuvenation to areas in the home and car that revive with a light fresh scent.This cross-over use product is authentic to the inspiration behind Mettalusso and the commitment to offering affordable, high-performing and stylish vegan products for both people and their pets. The stylish packaging uses minimalist materials that are recyclable, recycled and reusable.MORE Marigold Conditioner is available online at Pantastic.com, Etsy, Mettalusso.com, Facebook, Instagram and in-store at Vegan Fine Beauty in Boca Raton, Florida.Mettalusso and the products are curated by Christine C. Oddo , celebrity and media developer that worked for the Kardashian’s first skincare brand, the Denise Richards hair care collection and created the Kat von D makeup line for Sephora as well as many notable brands Smashbox, OPI, Urban Decay and Too Faced.Mettalussois the world’s first glam vegan brand with collections featuring makeup, skincare and pet grooming products. It is the first brand to harmonize packaging and messaging across the collections of people and pet products. Metta means Love and Lusso means Luxury. Featuring original entertainment in METTALUSSO MOMENTS™ and the original content series, Mettie + Lunah's Forever Journey©.MettalussoLove + Luxury™

MOMENTS: Mettie + Lunah's Forever Journey Original Characters and Entertainment by Mettalusso