North Sheridan Interchange Bridge approaches to be leveled

Sheridan, Wyo – Motorists who utilize the North Sheridan Interchange Bridge may notice a slight dip on either end of the bridge approach.

This slight drop is a result of the subgrade soils settling. Rather than remove the concrete approach slab, a roadway lifting process utilizing a material called High Density Polyurethane Foam is injected into the existing concrete slab and brings the existing concrete slab to grade, eliminating the drop.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is scheduled to utilize this technique on the North Sheridan Interchange Bridge approaches the week of April 18.

The Contractor will drill a series of 5/8” holes the full depth of the concrete pad in a grid pattern. They will then inject those holes with the polyurethane which travels throughout the voids and expands up to 25 times. This polyurethane is a high-density, structural polyurethane that increases the soils weight bearing capacity and stabilizes the sub-grade. Once the soil is stabilized, additional polyurethane is injected to provide lift and realigns the slabs and overlying pavement bringing them up to grade. This process provides proper support to the soil and heavy sleeper slabs to mitigate against future bridge settlement.

Contractors will perform these repairs in four sequences. During this time there will be lane closures to allow for the repairs. Traffic control, including signage and flaggers will be in place directing traffic around the repairs.

The work is expected to take a week to complete.

Holes being drilled into existing concrete slab in preparation for polyurethane injections. (Courtesy of Concrete Stabilization Technologies)

An example of what the polyurethane looks like under the concrete slab. (Courtesy of Concrete Stabilization Technologies)

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 4 public relations specialist Laura Dalles at 307-752-3022 or laura.dalles@wyo.gov.

