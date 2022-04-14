Submit Release
News Search

There were 791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,096 in the last 365 days.

Missouri Senate Passes Senator Eric Burlison’s Congressional Term Limits Proposal

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, is proud to announce that Senate Concurrent Resolution 25 was passed by the Missouri Senate on April 14. This resolution calls for an Article V convention of the states to impose term limits on members of Congress. The Missouri General Assembly has previously adopted similar resolutions relating to Article V conventions.

“My intent with SCR 25 is to give states an avenue to place term limits on members of Congress and require a balanced budget at the federal level, but other amendments could be proposed if a convention convenes. It is up to the commissioners from each state to decide which amendments are proposed,” Sen. Burlison said. “The federal government has grown too large and powerful, and because I do not think Congress will limit its own power, an Article V convention is the only way for states to achieve their goal of congressional term limits. At the end of the day, an Article V convention gives states the ability to reclaim some of their power that has been taken from them by the federal government.”

Senate Concurrent Resolution 25 will now be sent to the Missouri House of Representatives for its consideration.

Please visit Sen. Burlison’s official Missouri Senate website for more information on his legislative agenda at senate.mo.gov/Burlison.

You just read:

Missouri Senate Passes Senator Eric Burlison’s Congressional Term Limits Proposal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.