Missouri Senate Passes Senator Eric Burlison’s Congressional Term Limits Proposal

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, is proud to announce that Senate Concurrent Resolution 25 was passed by the Missouri Senate on April 14. This resolution calls for an Article V convention of the states to impose term limits on members of Congress. The Missouri General Assembly has previously adopted similar resolutions relating to Article V conventions.

“My intent with SCR 25 is to give states an avenue to place term limits on members of Congress and require a balanced budget at the federal level, but other amendments could be proposed if a convention convenes. It is up to the commissioners from each state to decide which amendments are proposed,” Sen. Burlison said. “The federal government has grown too large and powerful, and because I do not think Congress will limit its own power, an Article V convention is the only way for states to achieve their goal of congressional term limits. At the end of the day, an Article V convention gives states the ability to reclaim some of their power that has been taken from them by the federal government.”

Senate Concurrent Resolution 25 will now be sent to the Missouri House of Representatives for its consideration.

Please visit Sen. Burlison’s official Missouri Senate website for more information on his legislative agenda at senate.mo.gov/Burlison.