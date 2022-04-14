Submit Release
Cause of Sevier County Wildland Fires Determined

Thursday, April 14, 2022 | 03:29pm

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) Agricultural Crime Unit (ACU) completed their investigation into the cause of two recent Sevier County wildland fires.

“Based on the results of our origin and cause investigation, it was determined the two large wildland fires were caused by downed power lines,” ACU Captain Greg Whitehead said. “The high winds that took down the power lines to spark the fires also fueled the progression of the fires.”

The Indigo Lane fire that started on March 30 burned nearly 2,500 acres, destroying numerous structures. Firefighting efforts fully contained the Indigo Lane fire by April 5. The Seymour fire started on March 31 and was 100 percent contained a week later.

ACU is the primary agency responsible for investigation of suspected wildland arson statewide and officers are specifically trained to investigate wildfires. ACU worked with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pigeon Forge Police Department to determine the source of both fires.

Cause of Sevier County Wildland Fires Determined

