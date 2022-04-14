Possible Pilot Opportunity for Focus on First Instructional Program

As part of the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) efforts to adapt and offer open-source, interdisciplinary, whole student instructional programming for the early elementary grades, the Maine DOE is considering a pilot to work on adaptation of a grade 1 program during the 2022-23 school year. To date, the Maine DOE has piloted, adapted, and posted the Pre-K for ME and K for ME instructional programs, both of which are based on the Boston Public Schools’ Focus programs. In order to continue providing aligned programming into the early elementary grades, the Maine DOE is interested in piloting Boston’s Focus on First program and working with pilot educators to make adaptations/enhancements specific to Maine.

If you are a grade 1 teacher interested in being part of a pilot, please consult with your building principal and consider attending an overview session on May 2, 2022 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Details about the Focus on First program, initial planning for a possible pilot during the 2022-23 school year, and the expected responsibilities of school participants and the DOE in the pilot process will be shared. Time for questions will also be provided. If interested, please complete this form and a link to the May 2nd session will be provided as the date approaches. The May 2 session will be recorded and a link to the recording will be shared, so if interested, complete the form even if you are unable to attend.

Please contact Lee Anne Larsen, Early Learning Team Coordinator, at Leeann.Larsen@maine.gov with any questions.