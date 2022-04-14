Move United Adds Dr. Kayleigh McCauley-Sayer to Organization’s Staff
The Former College Athlete and College Administrator Will Serve as Director of Membership Services
Move United, the national leader in community-based sports and recreation for individuals with disabilities, experienced intentional and unprecedented growth during the last 24 months, expanding the member network by 60% to 205 organizations in 43 states. This growth is a pillar to Move United's Vision 2028, which includes creating a network so that 90% of Americans are within 50 miles of a member adaptive sports organization. To further drive this expansion, Move United is excited to name Kayleigh J. McCauley-Sayer, Ed.D., as the organization's new Director of Membership Services.
“I’m excited to join the Move United Team,” McCauley-Sayer said. “This work combines my experience in sport, accessibility, and community engagement and I couldn’t have asked for a better fit for my next personal and professional journey.”
In this role, McCauley-Sayer will strategize, direct and oversee the organizational and individual membership programs, as well as the insurance and risk management effort. She will development and implement programs, initiatives, and policies designed to increase and enhance diverse and inclusive membership programs overall.
“I cannot wait to connect with our individual and organizational members, and get to work. I am excited to bring my expertise in intercollegiate athletics and higher education to the team. As we look to expand the Move United footprint, I am personally looking forward to seeing growth in adaptive sport opportunities at the college level.”
McCauley-Sayer most recently served as the executive director of the Center for Social Change and Community Involvement at Lewis & Clark College where she developed and led social impact strategy and civic engagement which included addressing cultural intelligence with specific attention to diversity, equity, and inclusion. She also served as the college’s director of student support services and oversaw the college’s Title IX program.
Prior to that, McCauley-Sayer was Lewis & Clark College’s director of student-athlete development for the 19 athletic programs on campus. She administered student-athlete compliance education related to NCAA eligibility, assisted coaches with recruitment, and served as the advisor to the student-athlete mentor program.
Before her time at Lewis & Clark, she also designed and facilitated all student-athlete programming at Texas A&M University, which included leadership development, career development, inclusion and belonging, health and safety programs, and community service.
She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise and health promotion from the University of New England, where she played softball and field hockey, including as co-captain of her field hockey team. McCauley-Sayer would go on to earn a Master of Science in sports management from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
“Dr. McCauley-Sayer brings valuable experience and perspective to the Move United team as we build on the growth and success of our membership during the last two years,” said Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry. ”Her background in social change is particularly relevant as we work to shift the disability narrative in America, using the power of sport to push what’s possible and challenge preconceived limitations.”
