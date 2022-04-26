Confidential Recovery Achieves Behavioral Health Care Gold Seal of Approval From the Joint Commission

Outpatient Drug Rehab in San Diego

Confidential Recovery announces that its San Diego outpatient drug center has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval.

This accreditation is above what is required for an outpatient level of treatment, but we are striving to be the premiere outpatient treatment program in the San Diego area.” — Jay Wylie, Operations Manager at Confidential Recovery

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Confidential Recovery, a recognized leader in the field of drug and alcohol treatment, has announced that its San Diego based outpatient treatment center has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Behavioral Health Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its nationally recognized performance standards. The Gold Seal of Approval is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective care.

“This is a major achievement for our facility because this is the nation’s highest accreditation and certification from the Joint Commission,” says Jay Wylie, Operations Manager of of Confidential Recovery. “It’s a symbol of quality that is a reflection of our commitment to providing safe and effective care.”

Confidential Recovery, founded in 2014 by Scott H. Silverman, underwent a rigorous onsite survey at its San Diego location. During the review, compliance with behavioral health care standards were assessed, including:

- Care for individuals struggling with a Substance Use Disorder (SUD)

- Treatment and services

- Environment of care

- Leadership

- Screening procedures for the early detection of imminent harm

- Onsite observations and interviews also were conducted at the San Diego location.

"This level of accreditation is well above what is required for an outpatient level of treatment, but we pursued it as we are striving to be the premiere outpatient treatment program in the San Diego area, and a key partner in an integrated network of continuing care," says Jay Wylie, “We are proud to be recognized as one of the world’s premier addiction treatment facilities.”

Established in 1969, The Joint Commission’s Behavioral Health Care Accreditation Program’s stamp-of-approval is provided to roughly only 19.2 percent of the nation’s behavioral health treatment programs for a three-year period. Accredited organizations provide treatment and services within a variety of settings across the care continuum for individuals who have mental health, addiction, eating disorder, intellectual/developmental disability, and/or child-welfare related needs.

The Joint Commission’s behavioral health care standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, quality improvement measurement experts, and individuals and their families. The standards are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help organizations measure, assess and improve performance.

About Confidential Recovery:

Scott H. Silverman is also the author of The Opioid Epidemic and frequently makes appearances on television discussing the addiction trends that are impacting our lives. He created Confidential Recovery in 2014 to specialize in helping executives, veterans, and first responders recover from an addiction to drugs or alcohol. The private and highly clinical outpatient treatment program for substance use disorders is located at 7071 Consolidated Way, San Diego, CA 92121, and can be reached at (619) 452–1200. Find out more at: https://www.confidentialrecovery.com/.