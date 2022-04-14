Painting work on Cut River Bridge starts next week

Contact:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

ESCANABA, Mich. - Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing bridge coating warranty work on the US-2 Heath M. Robinson Memorial Cut River Bridge, Mackinac County. The repairs will be completed at no additional cost to MDOT.

County: Mackinac

Highway: US-2

Closest town: Epoufette

Start date: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Estimated end date: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Traffic restrictions: One alternating lane will be open on the bridge using temporary traffic signals. An 11-foot lane restriction will be in effect.

Safety benefit: This project will protect bridge components from corrosion, extending the bridge lifespan. The work includes a two-year warranty.