Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of April 11

More legislation is moving through the process as the 2022 legislative session heads into its final month. House Bill 1606 was voted out of the Missouri Senate Local Government and Elections Committee, which I chair. This bill provides a number of reforms for the counties in our state. Some of the provisions include the flexibility in determining salaries for some of its officeholders, in addition to allowing a county collector to hold an auction of lands with delinquent property taxes through electronic media at the same time as said auction is held in-person. I am handling this legislation in the Missouri Senate as it continues to advance toward its final passage.

In addition, my Senate Bill 655 was heard in a Missouri House of Representatives committee. This bill would allow all counties the option to provide coverage for all public safety personnel, through the Missouri Local Government Employees’ Retirement System.

My husband, John and I want to wish you and your family a Happy Easter.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

