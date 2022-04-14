Carbon Capture Magazine Announces National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo Dates and Call for Abstracts
Produced by Carbon Capture Magazine, the National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo will provide attendees with insight across the industry.GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon Capture Magazine recently launched the website for the first annual National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo. The conference will be held in Des Moines, Iowa at the Iowa Event Center from November 8-9, 2022.
“Although the conference agenda will cover all aspects for all industries looking to capture carbon and sequester it, CCUS is an extremely hot topic within the ethanol industry right now, as three different companies are pushing forward with proposed CO2 pipelines and sequestration systems throughout the Upper Midwest,” said John Nelson, vice president of operations, marketing, and sales at BBI International. “Des Moines is a great location for this event, due to the proximity to all of the ethanol facilities located within the region.”
The National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo is now accepting speaker presentation abstracts through July 8th on the following categories.
• Tax Policy
• Impact on Carbon Intensity of all Forms of Energy
• Required Plant Infrastructure
• Environmental Permitting
• Pipeline Requirements and Construction
• Low Carbon Fuel Markets and Mandates
• Project Development
• Turning Carbon into Value
• New Technologies Driving the Industry
• Reducing the Carbon Footprint of Concrete
“As we see new developments in the technology and science behind carbon capture, there is rapid increase in interest surrounding the topic,” said Danielle Piekarski, content coordinator for Carbon Capture Magazine. “The National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo will offer presentations on the industry’s most prominent projects, scientific developments, and policy and regulation updates, while also creating a space for attendees to network and collaborate to further advance the industry.” To submit a speaker presentation, abstract or learn more about the conference visit the National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo website.
About Carbon Capture Magazine
Carbon Capture Magazine is an online news and data source designed specifically for companies and organizations advancing technologies that support the removal of carbon dioxide (CO2) from all sources, including fossil fuel-based power plants, ethanol production plants and industrial processes, as well as directly from the atmosphere. Our online news source gathers, top stories, research, data, trends and information on all aspects of CCS with the goal to help companies build knowledge, connect with others, and better understand the market and carbon utilization.
Carbon Capture Magazine sends a bi-weekly newsletter covering industry policies, news, and technologies that support carbon capture, storage and utilization, and features stories on the current and ongoing CCS efforts being undertaken to tackle the reduction of GHG emissions.
About BBI International
BBI International produces globally recognized events and trade magazines. In addition to the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo—the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world—BBI owns and operates the UAS Summit & Expo, Biodiesel & Renewable Diesel Summit, International Biomass Conference & Expo and its allied regional events. The company publishes Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, and Carbon Capture Magazine, as well as a number of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters and other Web-based industry resources.
