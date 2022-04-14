Berks County: Upcomig Road Work

​ County: Berks Municipality: Wyomissing Borough and Spring Township Road name: US 222 Between: Paper Mill Road and PA 724 Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions for work related to the ongoing US 222 Improvement Project. Please use caution. Start date: 4/19/22 Est completion date: 4/21/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Bethel Twp. Road name: Interstate 78 East Between: Exit 10 (PA 645) and Exit 15 (Grimes) Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restriction in the eastbound direction for concrete patching work. Start date: 4/18/22 Est completion date: 4/22/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Various Townships Road name: US 422 Between: Montgomery County Line and Warren Street Bypass Type of work: Sweeping Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Start date: 4/18/22 Est completion date: 4/19/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 05:30 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Various Townships Road name: US 422 Between: Montgomery County Line and Warren Street Bypass Type of work: Sweeping Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Start date: 4/19/22 Est completion date: 4/20/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 05:30 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Various Townships Road name: US 422 Between: Montgomery County Line and Warren Street Bypass Type of work: Sweeping Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions. Start date: 4/20/22 Est completion date: 4/21/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 05:30 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Various Townships Road name: US 422 Between: Montgomery County Line and Warren Street Bypass Type of work: Sweeping Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Start date: 4/21/22 Est completion date: 4/22/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Various Townships Road name: PA 61 Between: Schuylkill County Line and US 222 Type of work: Sweeping Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Start date: 4/18/22 Est completion date: 4/22/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update:

