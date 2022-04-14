PennDOT Urges Safety, Highlights National Work Zone Awareness Week

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) highlighted the importance of driver safety while traveling through work zones during National Work Zone Awareness Week, which runs April 11-15.

Both agencies are urging motorists to practice safe driving behaviors on the roadway and reminding them “work zones are a sign to slow down.” Motorists cited for driving 11 mph or more above the posted speed limit in active work zones automatically will lose their license for 15 days per state law.

Fines for certain traffic violations, including speeding, driving under the influence, and failure to obey traffic devices - are doubled for active work zones. Additionally, drivers can receive up to five years of additional jail time if convicted of homicide by vehicle for a crash that occurred in an active work zone.

In an effort to change unsafe driving behaviors in work zones, Pennsylvania implemented the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWSZE) program in March 2020. Pennsylvania’s AWZSE program uses vehicle-mounted systems to detect and record motorists exceeding posted work zone speed limits by 11 miles per hour or more using electronic speed timing devices. The registered owner of a vehicle recorded on the system will receive a warning letter for a first offense, a violation notice and $75 fine for a second offense, and a violation notice and $150 fine for third and subsequent offenses. These violations are civil penalties only; no points will be assessed to driver’s licenses. AWZSE systems are operational in active work zones where workers are present.

PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni discussed the many challenges of keeping motorists and crew members safe in work zones, with speeding being a primary safety concern. According to preliminary PennDOT data, in 2021 there were 1,617 work zone crashes, resulting in 15 fatalities statewide. Since 1970, PennDOT has lost 90 workers in the line of duty.

PSP Trooper Rocco Gagliardi addressed how motorists can make safer choices, not only in work zones but on all roadways, to protect crew members and emergency personnel. General safe practices such as slowing down, using caution in the area, and avoiding all distractions go a long way when behind the wheel. PSP and other law enforcement will continue to cite drivers not abiding by the current work zone safety laws.

PennDOT Assistant District Executive of Construction Jason Zang discussed the already underway Route 28 Highland Park Bridge Interchange project, which will address the existing bottleneck and congested traffic flow at the interchange. Work occurs in a high traffic area, which attracts plenty of speeders and aggressive drivers, putting highway construction crews at risk as they do their jobs.

The $47.31 million improvement project, which began late last year, involves the reconstruction and reestablishment of two travel lanes in each direction through the interchange, and construction of improved acceleration and deceleration ramps. The project also features the reconstruction of the Route 28 ramps with the Highland Park Bridge and Freeport Road, bridge and wall preservation work, roadway widening, sound barriers, and miscellaneous improvements.

For more information on work zone safety, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/Safety.

