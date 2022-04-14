Closure Delayed for Replacement of Brady’s Run Bridge on Evergreen Road in Armstrong County

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing the closure of Evergreen Road (State Route 2063) in Leechburg, Armstrong County has been changed from April 18 to April 25, 2022.

Evergreen Road (State Route 2063) will be closed to thru traffic from Pershing Avenue (State Route 66) to Ice Pond Road (State Route 2063). Access to the Hungarian Club will remain open throughout construction.

Southbound motorists should follow Evergreen Road (State Route 2063) to Pershing Avenue (State Route 66). Northbound motorists should follow Evergreen Road (State Route 2063), which turns into Evergreen Road (T-562), to State Route 66.

Mekis Construction Corporation of Fenelton, PA will be replacing the existing structure carrying Evergreen Road (State Route 2063) over Brady's Run with a Multi-Girder Bridge. The project cost is $1.36 million and is estimated to be completed in October 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

