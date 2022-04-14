OP360 to Hire 500+ at New Davao Site

OP360's new Davao location

OP360 aims to hire 500+ Davaoeños for both onsite and remote roles this year as it expects to officially launch its Davao site in Q3.

Our arrival in Davao City, the King City of the South, represents a major milestone and watershed moment for OP360 as we expand our footprint in the Philippines beyond Cebu for the first time ever.” — Ben Roberts, President OP360