OP360 to Hire 500+ at New Davao Site
Our arrival in Davao City, the King City of the South, represents a major milestone and watershed moment for OP360 as we expand our footprint in the Philippines beyond Cebu for the first time ever.”DAVAO CITY, PHILIPPINES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OfficePartners360 (OP360) celebrated its expansion into Mindanao with a career open house at its Davao site on Saturday, April 2nd. Located at the Topaz Tower in Damosa IT Park, this new site marks the company’s fourth delivery center in the Philippines.
— Ben Roberts, President OP360
Close to 100 Davaoeños attended the hiring event and expressed interest in joining OP360. After going through screening, applicants sat in on initial interviews with the OP360 Recruitment Team. OP360 President, Ben Roberts, was present to assist applicants through every step of the hybrid application process, answering questions about the company along the way. "Cebu is known as the Queen City of the South, so we couldn’t be more excited to now be operating in both the King and Queen City of the Philippines."
OP360 aims to hire more than 500 Davaoeños for both onsite and remote roles this year as it expects to officially launch its Davao site in Q3.
For more information about OP360 Davao, please contact info@officepartners360.com or visit us at www.OP360.com
About OP360
OfficePartners360 (“OP360”) was founded in 2006 by experienced entrepreneurs as a relationships-first, workforce partner. Fast forward to 2022 and we are a full-service, fast growing solutions provider with thousands of global employees and clients ranging from mid-size corporations to Fortune 500 firms. Traits like resourcefulness, speed and innovative problem-solving? We’ve got them. Entrepreneurship is in our DNA, and we are laser focused on building and maintaining a transformative, high performing culture. We do this by communicating effectively, genuinely caring about our team (and the communities where they live and work), ensuring rapid career development for our strong performers and providing well above the norm compensation. Our long-term management retention rate is exceptional. Thanks to a combination of incredible people and progressive thought leadership, OP360 consistently provides a world-class customer experience. We have a unique perspective, helping clients focus on what matters - ultimately increasing shareholder value by reducing costs, improving SLAs, and growing top-line performance.
