OP360 and 8Flow Showcase Productivity Gains & Innovation at CCW Nashville

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OfficePartners360 (OP360), a people-first global outsourcing partner, and 8Flow, a leading AI workflow intelligence platform, are shining a spotlight on their innovative partnership at this year’s Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Nashville. Together, the two companies will share how they helped a Fortune 500 retailer achieve double-digit productivity gains in just six weeks—with zero client lift.In a live case study presentation titled "Driving Double-Digit Productivity Gains in Six Weeks with AI Workflow Intelligence," Josh Russ, Co-Founder & COO of 8Flow, and Michael O’Neil, SVP of Strategic Accounts at OP360, will walk attendees through the transformation. The session will take place on Friday, October 24, from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. Full session details are available here: CCW Agenda The collaboration between OP360 and 8Flow has delivered measurable impact for global clients:• 14% increase in chats closed through targeted coaching and workflow optimization• 11% higher agent productivity powered by real-time workflow insights• 1.33 hours saved per agent, per week through automation of repetitive processes"With 8Flow, we saw exactly how our agents were working. That clarity gave us the levers we needed to coach smarter, automate faster, and close more chats — all without any changes to the process and with zero resources from our client," shared Sam Collier, CIO at OP360.This success underscores OP360’s unwavering commitment to pairing AI-driven intelligence with human expertise —helping clients scale with speed, accuracy, and efficiency. The joint CCW presentation reflects the companies’ shared belief that AI workflow intelligence is redefining frontline customer experience About OP360OfficePartners360 (OP360) is a fast-growing, people-first outsourcing partner providing customer experience, back-office, and specialized support to leading brands worldwide. With innovation at its core, OP360 blends human expertise with advanced technology to deliver scalable, measurable results across industries.About 8Flow8Flow is an AI workflow intelligence platform designed to give enterprises visibility into how work gets done at scale. By uncovering inefficiencies and automating repetitive processes, 8Flow empowers organizations to boost productivity, streamline QA, and deliver superior customer experiences.

