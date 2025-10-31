OP360 Celebrates Customer Service Week 2025: 'We Make Magic Happen' Across Global Sites

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OP360 proudly celebrated Customer Service Week 2025 from October 6 to 10, bringing together thousands of its team members across global sites to honor the spirit of service and the people who deliver exceptional experiences every day.The week-long celebration, themed “We Make Magic Happen,” was a vibrant display of our unwavering commitment to a people-first culture. This culture, rooted in creativity and collaboration, was evident in every event, from athletic challenges to mental wellness talks. It's a testament to our belief that it’s the individuals who make every customer interaction extraordinary.“Customer Service Week is our way of recognizing the heart of OP360—our people,” said Ben Roberts, COO and President of OP360. “Their dedication, empathy, and resilience transform every conversation into an opportunity to deliver a better experience. This celebration reminds us that great service isn’t just what we do—it’s who we are.”Philippine Highlights: Fun, Wellness, and GratitudeEach day at our Philippine sites was a unique celebration of teamwork and well-being, with a different theme:Athletic Monday: Employees kicked off the week in sporty attire, promoting energy and camaraderie.Sweet Treat Tuesday: Onsite teams were treated to taho, a sweet local favorite, to start the day with smiles.Wellness Wednesday: Mental health sessions focusing on positive psychology and stress management empowered employees to prioritize self-care.Team Trivia Thursday: Site-wide trivia games tested knowledge and teamwork, with prizes for top performers.Mission Possible Friday: The week closed with a gesture of appreciation, as donuts were served to service and security personnel who keep OP360’s operations running smoothly.Colombia Highlights: A Magical TwistIn OP360 Colombia, each day was themed after a spellbinding adventure inspired by the world of Harry Potter:Discover Your House, Discover the Magic: Employees joined “houses,” participated in games, and earned points in the Epic Duel of Houses.Recharge Your Magic: A day dedicated to wellness, featuring yoga, massages, and sound healing sessions.Unlock the Unknown: Tarot-inspired looks, “Mystery Box” challenges, and creative amulet-making fostered curiosity and fun.Fun Is Our Spell: Employees enjoyed “Poison Mocktails” and a voice care station promoting vocal wellness.Celebrate the Magic Together: The celebration culminated in awarding top-performing houses, a photo booth experience, and treats for all.Throughout all our sites, the week was a testament to our core value—A Better Way. It was a week filled with joy, connection, and appreciation for the people who bring our client partnerships to life every day. This core value inspires us to always seek better ways of doing things, fostering innovation and growth.About OP360OfficePartners360 (OP360) is a people-first outsourcing solutions provider that helps the world’s fastest-growing companies scale seamlessly. With deep industry expertise, AI-enabled tools, and a culture built on care, OP360 delivers A Better Way to grow—empowering teams to perform, innovate, and thrive.

