Government Signs Multi-Year Virtual Care Contract

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to announce Lumeca, a Saskatchewan company, is the successful vendor in an RFP to replace the platform for secure video conferencing for healthcare professionals. Under this service agreement, Lumeca will provide the virtual visits system to deliver healthcare virtually for clinicians, care providers and the 1.2 million people that reside in the province.

"This partnership will not only support health innovation but also local experts, local jobs and contribute to Saskatchewan's Growth Plan," Premier Scott Moe said. "We look forward to seeing Lumeca scale and bring success at home and abroad."

This exciting new development is the start of a new era for Saskatchewan health care. This new agreement will enable health care providers to offer more options for their practice by using virtual appointments to supplement in-person care, providing Saskatchewan patients and their families easier and more convenient communications with their providers. There will be a website and Apple/Android apps available for health care provider and patient use in the coming months.

"Recognizing the challenges of the pandemic and the need for better, equitable access to health care throughout the province, the government is pleased to announce the rollout of quality virtual care for all the people of Saskatchewan," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "This system will be of benefit to all Saskatchewan patients, especially those in rural or remote settings."

The new platform, replaces the former tool used by health care providers during the pandemic.

"Lumeca is here to simplify the patient-doctor relationship. We are proud to be the provider of this new government program available to 3,500 health care providers across our great province," Lumeca Health Inc. CEO Tom Douglass said. "Our team has worked very hard to build this solution in Saskatchewan for Saskatchewan people."

