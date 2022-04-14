Saskatchewan Leads Nation in Two Key Economic Growth Indicators

CANADA, April 15 - Released on April 14, 2022

Saskatchewan Leads Country in Manufacturing Sales and Wholesale Trade Growth

Saskatchewan's strong economic performance continues with the province leading the country in both year-over-year and month-to-month growth in two key indicators of manufacturing sales and wholesale trade.

"Saskatchewan's strong and growing economy is back on track," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Our government is committed to attracting investment, increasing the value of our exports and diversifying our international markets and trade opportunities to ensure this growth continues."

In February 2022, the value of wholesale trade in Saskatchewan increased by 36.7 per cent (seasonally adjusted) compared to February 2021. That year-over-year growth was the highest among all provinces. Saskatchewan also had the highest month-to-month growth from January 2022 to February 2022, with an increase of 5.4 per cent (seasonally adjusted).

Saskatchewan's manufacturing sales increased by 39.7 per cent (seasonally adjusted) in February 2022 compared to February 2021. That year-over-growth was the highest in the country. Saskatchewan also had the highest month-to-month growth from January 2022 to February 2022, with an increase of 9.5 per cent (seasonally adjusted).

The total value of Saskatchewan's manufacturing sales in February 2022 was approximately $2 billion. The total value of wholesale trade in Saskatchewan in February 2022 was approximately $3.5 billion.

