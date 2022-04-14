Senator Denny Hoskins’ Capitol Report for Week of April 11, 2022

A Productive Week in the Senate

Senator Hoskins welcomed Carolyn Crooker, executive director of the Sedalia Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, left, and Warrensburg CVB Executive Director Marcy Barnhart, right, to the Capitol this week.

The Missouri Senate had another productive week, as we moved bills out of the upper chamber and onto the House of Representatives for its consideration. Among the legislation that advanced this week was a comprehensive utilities bill, with provisions relating to accounting practices for power producers, rate policies to encourage business development and the creation of task forces to study taxation of solar energy projects and net metering practices for consumers who generate their own electricity with wind or solar. The Senate also gave initial approval to a resolution that would ask voters to give the Legislature authority to cap the rise in property tax assessments. In other action, the Senate took up and perfected a House bill relating to professional registration. Among the changes the Senate made were provisions that protect the professional licenses of pharmacists who supply Ivermectin or Hydroxychoroquine products for human consumption. Both of these medications have been provided as alternative treatments for COVID-19.

Outside the Senate chamber, it was a busy week, with quite a few activities taking place within the Capitol, and lots of visitors stopping by the office. The lieutenant governor hosted the annual Buy Missouri Day, and we had a variety of producers of Missouri-made products exhibiting in the Rotunda. It was great to see so much innovation and entrepreneurship coming out of our state, especially from the rural areas. Other groups visiting the Capitol to share their message with lawmakers included West-Central Independent Living Solutions of Warrensburg. It was my pleasure to meet with representatives of this group and learn more about the work they do helping disabled Missourians live independently. Also this week, it was my honor to be invited to address members of the Missouri Federation of Republican Women, who gathered on the second-floor of the Capitol for their annual Legislative Day.

Members of West-Central Independent Living Solutions (WILS) met with Sen. Hoskins to discuss their legislative priorities. From left: WILS Director of Strategy and Communications Amy Jenkins, Resource Development Manager Teresa Huffman, Sen. Hoskins and Executive Director Deb Hobson.

Visitors stopping by my office included a delegation from the Warrensburg and Sedalia Convention and Visitors Bureaus, and Emily Ibach, who represents Hy-Vee grocery stores. I also had the pleasure of meeting a group of international students from the University of Central Missouri who toured the Capitol as part of International Education Day. This delegation included students from Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Japan and Mongolia. I always enjoy explaining the legislative process to visitors, but it is especially rewarding to talk about American democracy with foreign visitors.

As always, I appreciate hearing your comments, opinions and concerns. Please feel free to contact me in Jefferson City at (573) 751-4302. You may also email me at denny.hoskins@senate.mo.gov.

Senator Hoskins was invited to speak to the Missouri Federation of Republican Women, who held a Legislative Day at the Capitol.

Senator Hoskins met with Amy Castro and Jackie Langston, both residents of Warrensburg, and members of the Missouri Federation of Republican Women.