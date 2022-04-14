Submit Release
News Search

There were 798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,084 in the last 365 days.

F&G Commission approves 2022-23 migratory game bird seasons

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved the 2022-23 migratory game bird seasons during their April 14 conference call. Waterfowl hunters can expect to see later duck seasons across most of the state, and similar season dates for Canada geese. Bag limits for ducks will remain the same as last year, but will increase from four to five for Canada geese. 

Ducks

The Fish and Game Commission approved the following seasons for ducks, mergansers, snipe and coots.

Zone 1

  • October 1, 2022 – January 13, 2023
  • Scaup: October 1, 2022 – December 25, 2022

Zone 2

  • October 1, 2022 – January 13, 2023
  • Scaup: October 20, 2022 – January 13, 2023

Zone 3

  • October 19, 2022 – January 31, 2023
  • Scaup: November 7, 2022 – January 31, 2023

Zone 4

  • October 1, 2022 – January 13, 2023
  • Scaup: October 1, 2022 – December 25, 2022

Geese

The daily bag limit for Canada goose increased from 4 to 5 for the 2022-2023 season. 

The seasons for geese will look nearly identical to those above for duck, thanks to a majority of waterfowl hunters asking for duck and Canada goose seasons to mirror one another. With the exceptions of Canada goose zones 2 and 4 (Bonneville and Caribou/Bear Lake counties) waterfowl hunters can expect the Canada goose season to align with duck, mergansers, snipe and coot in 2022-2023.

Sandhill Crane

The final notable change coming in the 2022-2023 migratory game bird season is an increase in tags for sandhill cranes. The increase applies to all but one hunt area (Area 1 - Bear Lake).

Sandhill crane harvest allocation is determined every year by the federal Flyway Management Plan. Idaho’s sandhill crane harvest allocation increase from 278 (in 2021) to 290 cranes in 2022.

The daily limit is still 2 cranes, and the seasons limit is also 2 cranes. 

Updated migratory game bird seasons and rules booklet

These changes go into effect immediately. The printed 2022-2023 migratory game bird seasons and rules booklets will be available at Fish and Game’s headquarters office, as well as all regional offices and license vendors, sometime in mid-June. 

Digital booklets will be available to download from the Idaho Migratory Game Bird webpage by early May. 

You just read:

F&G Commission approves 2022-23 migratory game bird seasons

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.