West TN Lane Closures April 13-20, 2022

There will be no temporary lane closures permitted between Thursday, April 14, 6:00 p.m. through Monday, April 11, 6:00 a.m. in observance of the Easter Holiday!

District 47 - West TN – Northern

MAINTENANCE: Wednesday, April 13 through Wednesday, April 20, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-436: Beginning Monday, February 14 through Thursday, August 18: The replacement of the bridge on SR 436 (Reedy Creek Road) LM 0.68 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. Restrictions: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 16’ lane restriction. Temporary signals will be in place.

DECATUR COUNTY, I-40: Monday, April 18 through Wednesday, April 20, 8:00 p.m-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime moving lane closures on I-40 east and westbound for the installation of lane lines with spray thermo on the concrete ramps from the resurfacing in Decatur Co. (Exit 126) to the Region 3 side turnaround (TN River Bridge).

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR 104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH. Restrictions: Beginning April 19, 2022, Traffic will be reduced to one lane at LM 3.47 in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 3’ shoulder. Also, the overflow bridge at LM 5.43 will be reduced to a 11’ lane restriction and 4’ shoulder.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Tuesday, July 6, 2021: Old Jackson Road closed between North Broadway Road and Thomas Road. Detour routes will be posted. UPDATE: On April 18, SR 22 in Lexington will CLOSE for approximately 4 weeks to install cross drains and widen SR 22 from near the intersection of SR 22A & SR 22 to the intersection of SR 22 & Taylor Bailey Road. A detour will be posted.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM 21.8 to LM 24.0 & LM 21.0 to LM 26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM 30.1 to LM 26.55 & LM 26.0 to LM 24.45. Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Bethlehem Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road closed. Detour routes are posted.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 11, 2021: Traffic has been reduced to one lane in the northbound direction with a 10’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 25.5 SBL and LM 24.5 NBL. The southbound direction will lane shift onto the northbound lanes of US 51for two-way traffic between LM 25.5 to LM 24.5.

OBION COUNTY, (SR-3) US 51: The repair of bridges on Hwy 51 (SR 3) over Troy Creek and Davidson Creek. Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 18, 2021: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the northbound and southbound directions with an 11’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 10.28 and LM 10.48 at Troy Creek. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the north and southbound directions with a 11’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 12.64 and LM 12.44 at Davidson Creek. The speed limit will be reduced from 55 MPH to 45 MPH on SR 3 from LM 11.47 to LM 12.64 northbound and on SR 3 from LM 12.64 to LM 11.47 southbound.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern MAINTENANCE: Wednesday, April 13, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. and Monday, April 18 through Wednesday, April 20, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-188: There will be temporary lane closures for reclamation and resurfacing on SR 188 from SR 54 to Gibson County Line. One lane will remain open during paving operations. During epoxy overlay of bridges there will be a detour in place.

LOOK AHEAD Friday, April 22, 6:00 p.m. through Monday, April 25, 6:00 a.m.: A detour will be in place on SR 188 from LM 11.65 to LM 12.03 to allow for epoxy overlay on bridges.

DECATUR COUNTY, US 412 (SR-20): Installation of signals will cause possible lane closures on SR 20 (West Main Street) @ SR 69 (Tennessee Avenue) in Parsons. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-128: The grading, drainage and paving on SR 128 from south of Pyburns Drive to north of SR 226 (Airport Road). Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-1: There will be temporary daytime lane closures east and westbound on SR 1 for repair of bridges on SR 1 over I-40. One lane will always remain open. Wednesday, April 13, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m. and Monday, April 18 through Wednesday, April 20, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from MM 65.0 to MM 67.0 to allow for repairs of the SR-1 bridge over I-40 MM 66.0.

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40: The repair of bridge on Wildersville Rd over I-40. Wednesday, April 13, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair. Monday, April 18 through Wednesday, April 20, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair. Closed until June 2022: Wildersville Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for bridge repair. Detours will be posted for traffic. This closure will be in place for the duration of the project.

LOOK AHEAD Wednesday, April 20 through Wednesday, April 27, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair. Friday, April 22, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, April 25, 6:00 a.m.: Intermittent Lane closures on I‐40 east and westbound from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass. Traffic control will close I‐40 lanes in both directions and utilize crossovers for head‐to‐head, single lane traffic on the I‐40 east and westbound lanes as needed. Restrictions: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 60MPH speed limit and 12’ width restriction. WEATHER PERMITTING.

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40: Thursday, April 14, 9:00 a.m.-3;00 p.m.: There will be a right lane closure on I-40 eastbound in Henderson County at MM 106.0 for THP.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-20: The signal upgrades on US 412 (SR 20) from SR 114 (Natchez Trace Drive) to near Madison Avenue in Lexington will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-100: The construction of turn lanes on SR 100 at the intersection of SR 104 including grading, drainage, signals, and paving may cause temporary lane closures. Motorist should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70 (SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System. Wednesday, April 13, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities. Monday, April 18 through Wednesday, April 20, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities. Restrictions: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound from MM 82.1 to MM 88.5. One Lane Closed until Summer of 2022: Campbell St. will be down to one lane in each direction over I-40 for Phase 1 bridge construction activities.

LOOK AHEAD Wednesday, April 20 through Wednesday, April 27, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities.

MADISON COUNTY, SR 186 and SR 1 : The repair of bridges on US 45BP (SR 186) over Hollywood Drive/Keith Short Bypass (LM 1.55) and on US 70 (SR 1) over Overflow (LM 12.30). Beginning Monday April 18, 8:00 a.m.: One lane will be closed in each direction on Hollywood Drive between Southwide Drive and Wallace Road. In the coming weeks there will be additional lane closures on the US 45 Bypass north and southbound.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-223: Monday, November 8 through approximately May 27, 2022: (SR 223) Shady Grove Road is closed at LM 2.28 for bridge replacement. Detours are in place.

REGION IV PAVEMENT MARKING: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, and Weakley : There will be temporary daytime mobile lane closures on various state routes. One lane will remain open at all times for the retracing of thermoplastic pavement marking lines on various State Routes.

District 49 - West TN–Southwest MAINTENANCE: Thursday, April 14 and Monday, April 18 through Wednesday, April 20, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

FAYETTE COUNTY I-40 near MM39 Tuesday, April 19 through Sunday, April 24 intermittent lane closures east and westbound each night from 8:00 pm – 6:00 am. The right shoulder on the westbound portion will be intermittently closed during the daytime hours.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-76: Monday, April 18 and Tuesday, April 19, 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: The epoxy overlay on three bridges on north and southbound SR 76 from LM 0.50 to LM 1.0 will cause temporary lane closures daily. Weather Permitting.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-194: The resurfacing on SR 194 from west of Whispering Meadows Drive (LM 15.06) to SR 59 (LM 23.06) will cause temporary lane closures daily. Weather Permitting

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: Monday, February 28 through approximately Monday, August 22: (SR 193) Macon Road will be reduced to one lane at LM 11.48 for bridge replacement from. Temporary signals will be in place.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40: Monday, April 18 and Tuesday, April 19, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 eastbound between Exit 6 (Warford St.) and Exit 8 (Austin Peay Hwy) will have a temporary lane closure to allow for joint repair on the Wolf River Bridge. One lane will remain open to traffic . Expect Delays

Weather Permitting. SHELBY COUNTY, I-40: Monday, April 18 through Thursday, April 21, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: INTERMITTENT lane closures on I-40 east and westbound at MM 0.00 on the Hernando Desoto Bridge to allow for bridge lighting repairs. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 (US-70) & SR-15 (US-64): Wednesday, April 13, Monday April 18 and Tuesday, April 19, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures between SR 15 (US 64) and SR 177 to perform detailed pavement work at each intersection. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 (US-70): Wednesday, April 13, Monday April 18 and Tuesday, April 19, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures between I-40 and Tillman St. to perform detailed pavement work at each intersection. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 (US-70): Wednesday, April 13, Monday April 18 and Tuesday, April 19, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nightly lane closures between I-40 and Tillman St. for asphalt paving and traffic markings. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-57 from SR-14 to Poplar Ave.: Wednesday, April 13, Monday April 18 and Tuesday, April 19, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures between Jackson Avenue (SR 14) and Poplar Avenue for safety improvements. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from I-240 Interchange to near Perkins Extended: Wednesday, April 13, Monday April 18 and Tuesday, April 19, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The resurfacing of US 72 (SR 57) from near Perkins Extended to the I-240 interchange will cause temporary, single lane closures through September 30, 2022. Weather permitting. Daytime single lane closures will take place from 9:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m. on specific days following the nighttime work. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from I-240 to Perkins Extended: Wednesday, April 13, Monday April 18 and Tuesday, April 19, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures between Perkins Ext. and I-240 for safety improvements. Resurfacing will follow. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-175: The resurfacing on SR 175 from Hacks Cross Road (LM 17.70) to near Planter’s Trace Lane (LM 20.80) will cause temporary lane closures daily. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-177: Wednesday, April 13, Monday, April 18 and Tuesday, April 19, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures along SR 177 north and southbound near I-40 to allow for signal upgrades and safety improvements. One lane in each direction will remain open to traffic at all times. Weather Permitting.

TDOT District 49 Random On-Call Guardrail: Monday, April 18 and Tuesday, April 19, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. or 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible nighttime and daytime intermittent lane closures on ramps, various state routes, and interstates for guardrail repairs. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting. (Pending)

SHELBY COUNTY, NON-TDOT ROUTES Wednesday, April 13, Monday April 18 and Tuesday, April 19, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be possible lane closures in the outside lanes of Sycamore View Road from Summer Ave to the I-40 “On” ramp to allow for construction activities. Weather Permitting. Wednesday, April 13, Monday April 18 and Tuesday, April 19, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be possible shoulder closures on Shelby Oaks Drive near Sycamore View Road to allow for construction activities. Weather Permitting.

NON TDOT WORK

LOOK AHEAD SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 MM 42.08 Sunday, April 24, 6:00 a.m.-6:30a.m.: I-40 will be temporary CLOSED east and westbound for 30 minutes to pull 8 electrical lines across I-40.

