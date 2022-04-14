Baker-Polito Administration Announces $63 Million for Affordable Housing Production  

GLOUCESTER — Today, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy and Housing and Community Development Undersecretary Jennifer Maddox joined state and local officials in Gloucester to announce affordable housing awards for 15 projects located in 14 communities across the Commonwealth. The awards will result in the creation or preservation of 697 units of rental housing with 479 units designated for low-income households and another 150 units designated for extremely low-income individuals or households often transitioning from homelessness. Through the Department of Housing and Community Development, the Baker-Polito Administration awarded approximately $63 million in subsidy funding to the 15 projects. DHCD also awarded federal and state low-income housing tax credits, which are expected to generate over $200 million in equity to support new construction and rehabilitation of existing housing. “With this round of affordable housing awards, we continue to expand the Commonwealth’s portfolio of new housing units to meet the needs of households of all income levels,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “As we continue to tackle the state’s housing crisis, these projects will result in meaningful progress toward our goal of enhancing access to safe, quality, and affordable housing across Massachusetts.” “Our Administration has made an unyielding commitment to creating more affordable housing and with these awards, we can continue driving great projects forward,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Congratulations to all of today’s awardees and I look forward to continued success in our collective efforts to enhance access to affordable housing.” “These projects are the result of key partners working together to produce needed new housing in Massachusetts and I’m excited we can provide important financial support to make these new units reality,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy. “Affordable housing development is truly a team sport, and the cooperation and dedication to make these projects happen are incredible testaments to the strong affordable housing ecosystem in Massachusetts.” “Today’s projects include a mix of new construction, historic rehabilitation, and transformative investments in our public housing stock. In Fitchburg and Springfield, we will see innovative, adaptive reuses of historic properties, and new construction will add vibrancy near the new Polar Park in Worcester,” said Housing and Community Development Undersecretary Jennifer Maddox. “We are incredibly proud to invest in projects that will invite new residents to communities, enhance neighborhoods, and ensure current residents can access stable, affordable housing. Here in Massachusetts, we have a strong network of affordable housing developers, funders, and advocates who have helped us bring thousands of new affordable units to the market over the last five years, and we look forward to continuing this work.” In Gloucester, the YMCA of the North Shore will undertake a project to create 44 new senior units at the downtown location of the former YMCA. All of the housing units will be affordable for low and very low-income seniors and provide essential services to residents. “Access to safe and affordable housing is a major priority for my administration and the residents of Gloucester,” said Mayor Greg Verga. “I am grateful for the partnership with the YMCA of the North Shore and the Department of Housing and Economic Development. The 71 Middle Street project will create high quality, affordable and accessible housing for our city’s seniors. This award will have a lasting impact on our community.” “Thank you to Secretary Mike Kennealy and Undersecretary Maddox for coming to Cape Ann for this major announcement,” said Representative Ann-Margaret Ferrante. “The John J. Meany Senior Housing is an important project in the downtown fabric of Gloucester. Congratulations to the Cape Ann YMCA on this special project which affirms the value and worth of our families, veterans, and seniors.” “We are incredibly grateful for this affordable housing award. It will support our transformational senior housing project in downtown Gloucester. For more than 170 years, the Y has been committed to meeting the needs of the community and right now seniors in Gloucester need our help,” said YMCA of the North Shore President & CEO, Chris Lovasco. “More than half of our seniors are burdened by their housing cost and more than 400 seniors are currently on waitlists for existing senior housing. We know we can be part of the solution with our Middle Street location. This additional senior housing with specific units allocated for veterans will make a real difference in alleviating some of the housing issues we are facing in Gloucester. This project would not be possible without the support of the Office of Housing and Economic Development, we are thankful for their continued investment in our mission." The Baker-Polito Administration has shown a deep commitment to increasing the production of housing across all income levels. Since 2015, the Baker-Polito Administration has invested more than $1.4 billion in the affordable housing ecosystem, resulting in the production and preservation of more than 22,000 housing units, including over 19,000 affordable units across the Commonwealth. In 2018, Governor Baker signed the largest housing bond bill in Massachusetts history, committing more than $1.8 billion to the future of affordable housing production and preservation. In 2021, Governor Baker signed economic development legislation titled An Act Enabling Partnerships for Growth that includes substantial new funding for affordable and climate-resilient housing, as well as targeted zoning reforms to advance new housing production. Affordable Housing Awards Mildred Hailey Building Phase 1A is one phase of a larger transit-oriented redevelopment initiative which will transform the massive campus formerly known as Bromley Heath in Jamaica Plain. The sponsor is the non-profit The Community Builders, selected for the redevelopment initiative by the Boston Housing Authority. DHCD will support Mildred Hailey Building Phase 1A with federal and state low-income housing tax credits and subsidy funds. The city of Boston and the BHA also are supporting the project with local resources. Completion of Phase 1A will result in 100 total units. Seventy-six units will be affordable to households earning less than 60 percent of the Area Median Income, with 17 units further restricted for households earning less than 30 percent of AMI, and in some cases, transitioning from homelessness. DHCD’s support for Mildred Hailey Building Phase 1A is in addition to committed funds for Phase 1B of this important redevelopment initiative and a $4 million MassWorks Award in 2021 to support street and utility improvements. Rindge Commons Phase 1 is a new construction transit-oriented project located in Cambridge. The sponsor is the non-profit Just-A-Start. When completed, the project will offer 24 total units and retail space. All 24 units will be reserved for households earning less than 60 percent of AMI, with three units reserved for extremely low-income households earning less than 30 percent of AMI. DHCD will provide federal low-income housing tax credits and subsidy funds in support of Ridge Commons Phase 1. The city of Cambridge will support the project with local funding. The sponsor intends to build the project to Passive House standards. Chester Commons is an occupied 15-unit rehabilitation project located in Chester’s town center. The sponsor is the non-profit Hilltown Community Development Corporation. DHCD will provide subsidy funds to support the historic rehabilitation of Chester Commons, with an emphasis on accessibility for tenants with disabilities. All 15 units will be reserved for individuals or small households earning less than 60 percent of AMI, with four units further restricted for extremely low-income individuals or small households earning less than 30 percent of AMI. Fitchburg Arts Community is a historic adaptive re-use project located in Fitchburg. The non-profit sponsor is NewVue Communities. DHCD is supporting the project, located in proximity to the Fitchburg Art Museum, with federal and state housing tax credits and subsidy funds. The city of Fitchburg will provide its own funds in support of Fitchburg Arts Community. When complete, the project will offer 68 total units. Forty-seven units will be affordable to households earning less than 60 percent of AMI, with 14 units further restricted for households earning less than 30 percent of AMI. The John J. Meany Affordable Housing development located in Gloucester is a new construction project specifically for senior residents. The sponsor is the YMCA of the North Shore. DHCD is supporting the project with federal and state low-income housing tax credits and subsidy funds. The city of Gloucester will provide funds of its own in support of the project. When the John J. Meany Affordable Housing is complete, the project will offer 44 total units with support services. All 44 units will be affordable to seniors earning less than 60 percent of AMI, with eight units further restricted for seniors earning less than 30 percent of AMI. Library Commons 2 is a 41-unit scattered site project located near downtown Holyoke. The sponsor is the non-profit Way Finders, Inc. DHCD will support the project with federal and state low-income housing tax credits and subsidy funds. The city of Holyoke will also provide funds in support of Library Commons 2. When complete, the project will offer 41 total units, all of which will be restricted for families earning less than 60 percent of AMI. Eighteen units will be further restricted for extremely low-income families earning less than 30 percent of AMI. Island Parkside Phase 2 is a new construction project located in Lawrence. The sponsor is the non-profit Lawrence Community Works, which will develop and own 40 rental units built to Passive House standards. SquashBusters will secure financing to develop the ground floor of Island Parkside Phase 2 as squash courts and ancillary space. DHCD is supporting the 40 rental units with federal and state low-income housing tax credits and subsidy funds. The city of Lawrence also will support Island Parkside Phase 2 with funds of its own. All 40 rental units will be restricted for households earning less than 60 percent of AMI. Eight units will be further restricted for extremely low-income households earning less than 30 percent of AMI. The sponsor intends to build the project to Passive House standards. Construction is just beginning on nearby Island Parkside Phase 1, also sponsored by LCW and supported by DHCD. In addition, EOHED provided a 2020 MassWorks award to support the development. 950 Falmouth Road is a new construction project located in Mashpee. The sponsor is the nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing. DHCD will support the project with federal and state low-income housing tax credits and subsidy funds. The town of Mashpee will support the project with funds of its own. When completed, 950 Falmouth Road will offer 39 total units. All 39 units will be affordable to households earning less than 60 percent of AMI, with six units further restricted for households earning less than 30 percent of AMI. The sponsor intends to build the project to Passive House standards. 117 Union Street is a new construction project located in downtown New Bedford. The sponsor is the New Bedford Development Corporation. DHCD will support the project with federal and state low-income housing tax credits and subsidy funds. The city of New Bedford will support the project with funds of its own. When construction on 117 Union Street is finished, the project will offer 45 total units. Thirty-two units will be reserved for households earning less than 60 percent of AMI, with eight units further restricted for households earning less than 30 percent of AMI. Knox II is a historic adaptive re-use project located in Springfield. The sponsor is Gordon Pulsifer of First Resource Development. DHCD will support Knox II with federal and state low-income housing tax credits and subsidy funds. The city of Springfield will support the project with funds of its own. When construction on the long-vacant building is completed, Knox II will offer 41 total units. All 41 units will be affordable to households earning less than 60 percent of AMI, with six units further restricted for households earning less than 30 percent of AMI. In addition to supporting Knox II, DHCD awarded funds in 2021 to Knox I, which is expected to begin construction. Van Der Heyden is a historic rehabilitation project located in Springfield. The sponsor is Valley Management, Inc. DHCD will support the project with federal and state low-income housing tax credits. The city of Springfield will support the project with funds of its own. When construction is completed, Van Der Heyden will offer 45 fully rehabilitated units, all of which will be affordable to households earning less than 60 percent of AMI. Eighteen units will be further restricted for households earning less than 30 percent of AMI. Littleton Drive Family is a new construction project located in Wareham. The sponsor is Pennrose. DHCD will support the project with federal low-income housing tax credits and subsidy funds. The town of Wareham will provide funds of its own in support of the project. When completed, Littleton Drive Family will offer 49 total units. Thirty-nine units will be affordable to households earning less than 60 percent of AMI, with eight units further restricted for households earning less than 30 percent of AMI. Littleton Drive Family will be constructed adjacent to Littleton Drive Senior, which received awards from DHCD in a previous rental funding competition. Maple Woods is a new construction project for seniors located in Wenham. The sponsor is the non-profit Harborlight Community Partners. DHCD will support the project with federal and state low-income housing tax credits and subsidy funds. When completed, Maple Woods -- zoned through Chapter 40B -- will offer 45 total units with services for seniors. All 45 units will be affordable to seniors earning less than 60 percent of AMI, with eight units further restricted for seniors earning less than 30 percent of AMI. Helena Crocker Residences is a new construction project for seniors located in Westford. The sponsor is Stratford Capital Group working in partnership with the non-profit CHOICE of Chelmsford. DHCD will support the project with federal low-income housing tax credits and subsidy funds. The town of Westford will support the project with funds of its own. When completed, Helena Crocker Residences will offer 18 total units with services for seniors. All 18 units will be affordable to seniors earning less than 60 percent of AMI. Sixteen units will be further restricted for extremely low-income seniors earning less than 30 percent of AMI. 153 Green Street is a new construction project located in Worcester. The sponsor is Boston Capital. The project is located in close proximity to Worcester’s new Polar Park and will contribute significantly to the ongoing revitalization of the neighborhood. DHCD will support 153 Green Street with federal and state low-income tax credits and subsidy funds. The city of Worcester will support 153 Green Street with funds of its own. When completed, the project will offer 83 total units. All 83 units will be affordable to households earning less than 60 percent of AMI, with 14 units further restricted for households earning less than 30 percent of AMI, and, in some cases, transitioning from homelessness.

