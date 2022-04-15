Submit Release
News Search

There were 750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,779 in the last 365 days.

AdForum offers free PR and promotion services to Ukrainian agencies

AdForum Agency Search Resources for Brands

Search great advertising campaigns

Find your next ad agency

PHNX Awards celebrating creativity in advertising

The only democratized ad awards festival

AdForum is opening its online platform and services free of charge to all Ukrainian agencies and production companies indefinitely.

NEW YORK, NY, US, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agency presence on AdForum.com is usually membership-based and delivers international visibility among potential clients and agency search consultants through the ability to showcase their creative work.

AdForum attracts more than 4 million unique annual visitors from the global advertising and marketing community. This initiative aims to help raise the profile of Ukraine agencies to the international community and stimulate work.

The package includes access to AdForum’s Creative Library, a database of over 200,000 creative campaigns. Ukrainian agencies will be able to add their own work and use existing campaigns for research.

The news follows AdForum’s recent decision to offer Ukrainian agencies free entry to its PHNX Awards. Under the current system, agencies pay for entries if they make it to the shortlist (initial entry is free). This charge will be waived for Ukrainian entrants.

AdForum CEO Philippe Paget said: “As incredible as it seems, from our contact with them we know that many Ukrainian agencies and production companies are still working. But we also know that they’re struggling. We hope this gesture may help them to stay engaged with the global community and find new clients now or in the future.”

For more information about AdForum, connect with nyc@adforum.com.

Carol Mason
AdForum
carol@adforum.com

You just read:

AdForum offers free PR and promotion services to Ukrainian agencies

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.