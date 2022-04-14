Submit Release
I-76 to Close Overnight Next Week for Viaduct Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway), in the vicinity of 30th Street, on Monday, April 18, through Thursday, April 21, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for overhead viaduct construction in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

When eastbound I-76 is closed between 30th Street and South Street, traffic will be directed to use the off-ramp at 30th Street, turn left on Chestnut Street, then turn right on Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp back to eastbound I-76 at Walnut Street.

When westbound I-76 is closed between 30th Street and Interstate 676, I-76 motorists will exit at 30th Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp back to westbound I-76 at Market Street.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur. All operations are weather dependent.

The work is part of PennDOT's substantially completed $105.1 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River - which reopened on Saturday, March 19 - and eight other nearby structures, including the viaducts carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street.

Buckley & Company Inc., of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is scheduled to finish this summer.

For more information on the project, visit www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

 # # #

 

