PennDOT and PSP Highlight Work Zone Safety for the Upcoming Construction Season in Mercer County

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today discussed the important role motorists play in work zone safety throughout the construction season.

"As April continues, drivers are more likely to come upon a work zone in Mercer County and throughout the northwest region, including on Interstate 80," said District 1 Executive Brian McNulty. "It is crucial that motorists stay alert for warning signs, obey speed limits, and avoid distractions, so our employees and contractors can be as safe as possible while out working on the roadways."

PennDOT District 1, which includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties, plans to continue work or award contracts for about 90 projects this year, some of which are supported or accelerated by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

In Mercer County, 14 projects are on the list for construction or contract awarding in 2022. Work plans for this year call improvements to approximately 37 miles of roadway and the replacement or repair of six bridges, including four that are in poor condition.

In connection with the start of construction season, PennDOT is participating in National Work Zone Safety Awareness from April 11 to April 15, 2022.

"Too many times we see drivers looking at phones, reaching for items in their vehicle or engaged in activities that are taking some, if not all, of their focus off the roadway. While these actions might seem fleeting to the driver, they are alarming to our workers who want to make it home safe every day," said Ralph Aylesworth, District 1 Assistant Construction Manager for Mercer and Venango counites.

According to preliminary PennDOT data, in 2021 there were 1,617 work zone crashes, resulting in 15 fatalities.

"Driving too fast in a work zone can be costly. Fines carry a mandatory increase and punishments can included loss of driving privileges," said PSP Trooper Joshua Black. "Most importantly, it is an unnecessary risk for all involved. Whether on a detour route or traveling through a work zone, motorists should be aware of the posted speeds and have the safety of themselves, the workers and other motorists, obey those limits."

Notable Mercer County projects with work or contracts awarded in 2022 include:

Interstate 80 patching and repairs (Ohio state line to mile 15) in Lackawannock, East Lackawannock and Shenango townships, $2.8 million.

Route 19 resurfacing, safety improvements and culvert replacement in the Borough of Mercer and East Lackawannock, Springfield, and Coolspring townships, $3.3 million;

Kelly Road Bridge Replacement in the City of Hermitage and the Borough of Sharpsville, preservation and repurposing of a historic structure, $4.2 million;

Route 358 paving in the cities of Hermitage and Sharon and West Salem Township, $2.6 million;

Rutledge Road (Route 3022) repairs in South Pymatuning Township, contract not yet awarded;

Reconstruction of three bridges over I-79 in Findley Townships; contract not yet award;

Route 173 and Yankee School Road (Route 1004) intersection improvements and paving in Worth and Sandy Lake township, contract not yet awarded.

A complete list of District 1 projects is included in the 2022 Construction Program, is available online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

