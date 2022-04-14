Three Parcels of Land in Hamilton Beach, NY up for Auction
Parcels zoned for single and duplex homes close to Jamaica Bay
The area has a wide variety of homes from beach cottages to multifamily duplexes.”QUEENS, NY, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the Auction of three residential parcels of land that will be sold as one package. The Davenport Court, Hamilton Beach, Queens, New York lots will be sold by an Online Only Auction concluding Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 11:00AM. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.
— Bob Dann, Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.
The site consists of three parcels of land that will be sold in the entirety. It is close to the pedestrian bridge of the Hawtree Basin and a few minutes away from the Hamilton Beach Park. Hamilton Beach is conveniently located close to public transportation and local highways. Zoned for single and duplex housing, the site has approximately 70 feet of road frontage. Multiple parks and marinas are in close proximity to the property.
“The area has a wide variety of homes from beach cottages to multifamily duplexes.” said Bob Dann, Auctioneer and Executive Vice President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “In the city but away from the high-rises. I can see why so many people love the area.”
Property Preview is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3rd from 12 noon to 2PM. The Online Auction will conclude on Thursday, May 19th 2022 at 11:00AM. To receive the Property Information Package with additional property details and online bidding instructions, register today at www.maxspann.com.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com.
Max Spann Jr.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co
908-735-9191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn