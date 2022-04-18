The Brevard Symphony Orchestra (BSO) Holds Spring Fundraiser at the Beach

Forks & Corks will feature tasty creations from Djon’s chefs, a wide range of wines from around the world, cigars, bourbon tasting, live and silent auctions and valet parking. D'Mare Beach House, the oceanfront home of Djon Pepaj in Indialantic, is the ideal setting for the BSO's spring fundraiser John McDonald & the Mango Men will perform their distinct brand of Trop Rock and fun, feel-good Classic Rock, Floribbean-style!

WEST MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Although widely known for its superb presentation of the great composers of the classical music tradition in tuxedos, The Brevard Symphony Orchestra (BSO) will ditch formal attire to hold a fan-favorite fundraiser at the oceanfront home of illustrious restauranteur Djon Pepaj, which he aptly calls D’Mare Beach House.On Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 4-7pm, fans, friends and patrons of the BSO will indulge in Forks & Corks, A Casual Tasting Celebrations & Auction The beachside soiree in Indialantic for the BSO will feature tasty creations from Djon’s chefs, a wide range of wines from around the world, cigars, bourbon tasting, live and silent auctions and valet parking.Florida Today’s Food Editor and journalist Suzy Fleming Leonard and critically acclaimed chef/owner of Scott’s on Fifth, Scott Eric, will present the live auctionParty revelers will also enjoy the fun, feel-good Floribbean-style Classic Rock of John McDonald & the Mango Men . McDonald’s latest album, Islandology, received eight award nominations from the Trop Rock Music Association, including Album, Song, Single and Songwriter of the Year.“There really is an abundance of talent on the Space Coast“ proclaims BSO Executive Director David Schillhammer. “Along with a tremendous pool of science and tech talent, the arts and entertainment scene is thriving. We’re very proud to present a world class symphony right here in Brevard. And singer songwriters like John McDonald elevate the local music scene.”Tickets are $150 per person and are on sale now.Additionally, event sponsorships which include event tickets and other perks are available.To purchase tickets or become an event sponsor, visit https://brevardsymphony.com/forks_and_corks All proceeds from Forks & Corks will go towards funding the Brevard Symphony Orchestra.Fans of the BSO are encouraged to don their favorite sundress or Hawaiian-style shirt and come out to a fun, oceanside beach party that supports world-class entertainment on the Space Coast.For more information about Brevard Symphony Orchestra’s programs, to purchase season tickets, or become a BSO supporter, please visit https://brevardsymphony.com/ or call (321) 345-5052.Contact: David SchillhammerPhone: 407.252.9973 | Email: davidschiller@brevardsymphony.com

