Submit Release
News Search

There were 578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,336 in the last 365 days.

The Brevard Symphony Orchestra (BSO) Holds Spring Fundraiser at the Beach

Forks & Corks will feature tasty creations from Djon’s chefs, a wide range of wines from around the world, cigars, bourbon tasting, live and silent auctions and valet parking.

D'Mare Beach House, the oceanfront home of Djon Pepaj in Indialantic, is the ideal setting for the BSO's spring fundraiser

John McDonald & the Mango Men will perform their distinct brand of Trop Rock and fun, feel-good Classic Rock, Floribbean-style!

The BSO will host Forks & Corks, A Casual Celebration, at the Oceanfront Home of Djon Pepaj on Sunday, April 24th

There really is an abundance of talent on the Space Coast. Along with a tremendous pool of science and tech talent, the arts and entertainment scene is thriving. ”
— David Schillhammer BSO Executive Director
WEST MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although widely known for its superb presentation of the great composers of the classical music tradition in tuxedos, The Brevard Symphony Orchestra (BSO) will ditch formal attire to hold a fan-favorite fundraiser at the oceanfront home of illustrious restauranteur Djon Pepaj, which he aptly calls D’Mare Beach House.

On Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 4-7pm, fans, friends and patrons of the BSO will indulge in Forks & Corks, A Casual Tasting Celebrations & Auction.

The beachside soiree in Indialantic for the BSO will feature tasty creations from Djon’s chefs, a wide range of wines from around the world, cigars, bourbon tasting, live and silent auctions and valet parking.

Florida Today’s Food Editor and journalist Suzy Fleming Leonard and critically acclaimed chef/owner of Scott’s on Fifth, Scott Eric, will present the live auction

Party revelers will also enjoy the fun, feel-good Floribbean-style Classic Rock of John McDonald & the Mango Men. McDonald’s latest album, Islandology, received eight award nominations from the Trop Rock Music Association, including Album, Song, Single and Songwriter of the Year.

“There really is an abundance of talent on the Space Coast“ proclaims BSO Executive Director David Schillhammer. “Along with a tremendous pool of science and tech talent, the arts and entertainment scene is thriving. We’re very proud to present a world class symphony right here in Brevard. And singer songwriters like John McDonald elevate the local music scene.”

Tickets are $150 per person and are on sale now.

Additionally, event sponsorships which include event tickets and other perks are available.
To purchase tickets or become an event sponsor, visit https://brevardsymphony.com/forks_and_corks.

All proceeds from Forks & Corks will go towards funding the Brevard Symphony Orchestra.

Fans of the BSO are encouraged to don their favorite sundress or Hawaiian-style shirt and come out to a fun, oceanside beach party that supports world-class entertainment on the Space Coast.

For more information about Brevard Symphony Orchestra’s programs, to purchase season tickets, or become a BSO supporter, please visit https://brevardsymphony.com/ or call (321) 345-5052.

Contact: David Schillhammer
Phone: 407.252.9973 | Email: davidschiller@brevardsymphony.com

Donna DiBongrazio
Floribbean Music
4128048747 ext.
email us here

Singer Songwriter John McDonald will perform his Islandology album with fun, feel-good Floribbean-style Classic Rock at the BSO's Forks & Corks fundraiser

You just read:

The Brevard Symphony Orchestra (BSO) Holds Spring Fundraiser at the Beach

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.