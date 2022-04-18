The Brevard Symphony Orchestra (BSO) Holds Spring Fundraiser at the Beach
On Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 4-7pm, fans, friends and patrons of the BSO will indulge in Forks & Corks, A Casual Tasting Celebrations & Auction.
The beachside soiree in Indialantic for the BSO will feature tasty creations from Djon’s chefs, a wide range of wines from around the world, cigars, bourbon tasting, live and silent auctions and valet parking.
Florida Today’s Food Editor and journalist Suzy Fleming Leonard and critically acclaimed chef/owner of Scott’s on Fifth, Scott Eric, will present the live auction
Party revelers will also enjoy the fun, feel-good Floribbean-style Classic Rock of John McDonald & the Mango Men. McDonald’s latest album, Islandology, received eight award nominations from the Trop Rock Music Association, including Album, Song, Single and Songwriter of the Year.
“There really is an abundance of talent on the Space Coast“ proclaims BSO Executive Director David Schillhammer. “Along with a tremendous pool of science and tech talent, the arts and entertainment scene is thriving. We’re very proud to present a world class symphony right here in Brevard. And singer songwriters like John McDonald elevate the local music scene.”
Tickets are $150 per person and are on sale now.
Additionally, event sponsorships which include event tickets and other perks are available.
To purchase tickets or become an event sponsor, visit https://brevardsymphony.com/forks_and_corks.
All proceeds from Forks & Corks will go towards funding the Brevard Symphony Orchestra.
Fans of the BSO are encouraged to don their favorite sundress or Hawaiian-style shirt and come out to a fun, oceanside beach party that supports world-class entertainment on the Space Coast.
For more information about Brevard Symphony Orchestra’s programs, to purchase season tickets, or become a BSO supporter, please visit https://brevardsymphony.com/ or call (321) 345-5052.
Singer Songwriter John McDonald will perform his Islandology album with fun, feel-good Floribbean-style Classic Rock at the BSO's Forks & Corks fundraiser