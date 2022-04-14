St. Albans Barracks- Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE – REQUEST FOR INFORMATION
CASE#: 22A2001790
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/12/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105, Sheldon
VIOLATION: Theft of Automobile
VICTIM: Taylor Johnson
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, VT
Vehicle Information:
Year: 2009
Make: Audi
Model: AA6
Registration: KAX895
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 13, 2022, the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks received a stolen vehicle report. The theft occurred on April 12, and 13 between 8 pm and 10 am. The vehicle was parked at Hartman Farm Stand on Route 105 in the Town of Sheldon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Albans Barracks at (802)524-5993. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
This case remains an open and active investigation, and no further information is currently available.
Corporal Eric Patno
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
802-524-5993