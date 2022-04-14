Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks- Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE – REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

        

CASE#: 22A2001790

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno                           

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 03/12/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105, Sheldon

VIOLATION: Theft of Automobile

 

VICTIM: Taylor Johnson

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, VT

 

 

Vehicle Information: 

Year: 2009

Make: Audi

Model: AA6

Registration: KAX895

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 13, 2022, the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks received a stolen vehicle report. The theft occurred on April 12, and 13 between 8 pm and 10 am. The vehicle was parked at Hartman Farm Stand on Route 105 in the Town of Sheldon.

 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Albans Barracks at (802)524-5993. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit 

 

This case remains an open and active investigation, and no further information is currently available.  

 

 

Corporal Eric Patno

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993

 

