Infinity Rehab at Home Launches Reach Wellness Program
TUALATIN, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Rehab and their therapy service line, Infinity Rehab at Home, are pleased to announce the launch of their new wellness program, Reach.
Reach by Infinity Rehab offers a comprehensive therapy and wellness program that provides services to help independent and assisted living and memory care residents thrive. The program is personalized for each resident, addressing their health and wellness needs. Infinity Rehab prides itself on an inclusive program that offers care and compassion.
As older adults transition from skilled nursing to independent and assisted living, memory care, home health, and home care, we offer a cohesive delivery of wellness and therapy services.
“We’re proud to expand our therapy services and introduce Reach by Infinity Rehab,” said Laura Cantrell, Vice President of Community-Based Services. “We look forward to providing a comprehensive program that covers the complete care network.”
Mike Billings, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, is equally excited about this new program.
“Infinity Rehab is made of top industry leaders and clinicians focusing on improving the health and well-being of older adults,” noted Billings. “I’m proud and excited to embark on this extension of our business.”
Learn more about Reach by Infinity Rehab on their website here.
About Infinity Rehab
Based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves over 200 skilled nursing, assisted living, and independent living communities across 18 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year and the recipient of the Pinnacle Quality Insights Customer Experience Award.
For more information, please visit InfinityRehab.com.
Other