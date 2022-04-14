Submit Release
Colonial Pipeline Company to Close Burnt Mill Road for Construction in Kennett Township, Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – Colonial Pipeline Company is planning to close Burnt Mill Road between Old Kennett Road and Norway Road in Kennett Township, Chester County, on Tuesday, April 26, through Wednesday, May 4, for pipeline construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.  

During the 24/7 closure, motorists will be directed to use Old Kennett Road, Bayard Road, Hillendale Road, Woodward Road, and Norway Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. 

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Colonial Pipeline Company will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

# # #

