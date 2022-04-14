Active World Club & Amiga Games Partner to Create New Retro Gaming & Metaverse Ecosystem Powered by NFT’s

Active World Club Amiga Games Re-Launch

AWRT to serve as in app currency for all developed games Including The Secrets of Monkey Island

There are great Gamefi opportunities in the retro gaming space today which provide strong upside for Active World Club and impressive utility for the Club’s reward token AWRT. ” — Beau Kelley, COO

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active World Club (AWC) is pleased to announce that it has secured a partnership with Amiga Games, Inc. (AGI) to create a new Metaverse ecosystem based on AGI licensed titles including the popular retro game “The Secrets of Monkey Island”. The Secrets of Monkey Island was originally developed by Lucasfilm Games and was the inspiration for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

Active World Club’s reward token AWRT will be the currency for all in app game purchases including NFT’s. Amiga and AWC will pair the retro gaming environment with cutting edge blockchain technology development. NFT sales will power the engine to redevelop these games for mobile, updated PC interfaces and Metaverse roll out.

AWC Chief of Operations Beau Kelley stated “There are great Gamefi opportunities in the retro gaming space today which provide strong upside for Active World Club and impressive utility for the Club’s reward token AWRT. Along with the rollout of the traditional games there is additional upside in NFT drops and Metaverse expansion.”

All in game NFT’s will be listed on AWC’s proprietary NFT Exchange. All NFT holders will be eligible to be whitelisted for the Metaverse Expansion. The plan is to list all the AGI in game NFT’s on AWC’s proprietary NFT exchange. Existing Club members and NFT holders will be eligible to be whitelisted on our Metaverse expansion. The in game NFT’s can be purchased using AWRT, credit card or other well-known crypto currencies.

Media Contact:

Active World Club

Beau Kelley, COO

888.531.5931

info@awrttoken.com

About Active World Club:

The AWC mission is to create a platform to decentralize, democratize and demystify finance opportunities through the use of cryptocurrencies. Memberships are tailored to all who have a common desire to foster creativity, trade, and community enrichment. With social censorship being more prevalent than ever, the team at AWC created a safe space for all members to share ideas and opinions, respectfully. Joining our community is fast and secure; simply build your profile to immediately gain access to all AWC member features. For more information about Active World Club please visit www.activeworldclub.com or email concierge@activeworldclub.com.

About AGI

Amiga Games, Inc. (AGI) licenses classic video game libraries and republishes the most popular titles for smartphones, modern game consoles, PCs, and tablets. Leveraging the intellectual property of Amiga Inc., AGI builds on the “Amiga” brand and technology to give older gamers favorites from the past, while a new generation of gamers can experience Amiga titles anew. For more information about Amiga Games, Inc. visit www.amigagamesinc.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.