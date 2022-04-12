2022-04-12 14:31:34.66 Powerball Player Plays Same Numbers for 20 Years, Wins $50,000 Prize

2022-04-12 14:31:34.66

A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the March 30 drawing after playing the same set of numbers for over 20 years.

The winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 115 W. Broadway St. in Madison. It matched four out of five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn.

The player explained that she and her husband had purchased the ticket the day before the drawing. It wasn’t until someone mentioned a prize being won in their area that they checked to see if they had won.

“I checked the numbers on my phone and saw four of the numbers we play,” she explained. “But I didn’t know what Powerball number we had played.”

Once the couple got home, they checked their ticket and realized they had won the $50,000 prize.

“We were pretty excited,” she shared. “It was pretty unbelievable.”

The winning Powerball numbers for the March 30 drawing were 3, 7, 21, 31 and 37 with a Powerball number of 11.

